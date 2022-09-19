Don't Let Minor Incidents Snowball: Yogi Adityanath Tells UP Police To Remain Alert

In the wake of protests over the rape and murder of two Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed police and other government officials to remain alert about minor incidents and act swiftly so that they do not assume any serious proportion.

The comments came while the CM was Chairing a law and order video conference and meeting in which Adityanath also said the state government has a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals. Per an official statement, all law enforcement officers needed to strictly adhere to the rules.

The CM also directed that the police force conduct foot patrolling, adding that the PRV-112 should remain active. The police should remain sensitive towards the safety of women and children, he said.

Strict action should be taken in incidents of crime against women, and the criminal should not be spared, Adityanath directed. Strict action should continue against the drug mafia and those indulging in trade of illicit liquor. He directed that strict action should be initiated against those misusing the social media.

Earlier in August, the Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that the state tops the list in the number of convictions in women-related crime, cybercrime and seizure of firearms in 2021 as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau report.

Uttar Pradesh’s crime rate in different categories including murder, loot, dacoity, crime against women, rape, crime against children was less compared to other states and there was only one riot incident in 2021, a report in PTI said.

The report also noted that the state is in second place in the country in arresting people accused in various cases under the Indian Penal Code, adding a total of 4,43,304 arrests were made in 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)