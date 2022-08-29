Uttar Pradesh | Child Abducted From Mathura Recovered From BJP Corporator's House In Firozabad: Reports

A child abducted from a railway platform in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been recovered from a Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) corporator's house in Firozabad district, according to reports.

NDTV on Monday reported that the child was recovered from BJP's Vinita Agarwal and her husband's house in Firozabad. It also reported that the child's recovery has led to the police busting the larger gang behind child-lifting.

The video of the abduction, which reportedly took place on August 23, surfaced on the internet and public was urged to report the suspect seen in the footage.

"This person has abducted a seven-month-old child sleeping with his mother on Mathura Railway Junction. Please help in catching this person," said policeman Sachin Kaushik on Twitter in Hindi along with the video of the abduction and a clearer photograph of the accused.

Kaushik said in a separate tweet that four teams of Government Railway Police (GRP) were on the case.

"BJP's Vinita Agarwal and her husband had allegedly bought the boy for Rs 1.8 lakh from two doctors, who were part of a larger gang, as they wanted a son. The couple already has a daughter. In all, eight people have been arrested, including the man who was caught on a security camera when he picked up the child from the platform," reported NDTV.

Vinita has confessed to taking the child from a nurse, according to another report.

The gang allegedly involved nurses and doctors. Mirror Now reported, "Police discovered an organised scheme involving a hospital owner, several nurses, and other gang members in which children were abducted and sold to childless couples for cash."

NDTV quoted the police as saying that person who lifted the child is named Deepk Kumar and he is from UP's Hathras.

"We found that a man named Deep Kumar took the child. He is part of a gang that includes two doctors who run a hospital in the neighboring Hathras district. Some other health workers are involved too. We interrogated the people in whose home the child was found, and they told us they had only one daughter, so wanted a son. That's why they made the deal," NDTV quoted senior police officer Mohammed Mushtaq as saying.