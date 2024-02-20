'State Can't Support It’: Calcutta HC Pulls Up Bengal Govt Over Absconding Sandeshkhali Accused

"We have seen the grievances, the women of the area have flagged issues, there has been some land grabbing. This person (Sheikh Shahjahan) cannot be on the run. The state cannot support it. In the suo motu matter, we will ask him to surrender here. He can't be defying law," the Chief Justice said.

"If one person can hold the entire population to ransom, the ruling dispensation should not support him. He is just a representative of the public. He is bound to do good to the public," he added.