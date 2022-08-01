Rajasthan Receives Highest Rainfall In July In Nearly 70 Years, Causing Flood-Like Situations

Rajasthan received 270 mm of rainfall in July, the highest for the month in nearly seven decades, according to official data.

The 270 mm rainfall is 67 per cent more than the average rainfall of 161.4 mm for July, according to the data provided by the meteorological centre in Jaipur. For comparison, Rajasthan received 130.8 mm of rain in July last year.

In 1956, Rajasthan had recorded 308.7 mm of rainfall in the month of July. The July rainfall in Rajasthan stood at 288 mm in 1908, 281.6 mm in 1943, 270 mm in 2022, 262.3 mm in 2015, and 252.3 mm in 2017.

Record rainfall causes flood-like situations

Western districts of Rajasthan received the maximum rainfall this July. Sri Ganganagar district alone received 252.3 mm of rain, which is 235 per cent more than the average (75.3 mm).

A report said that the rainfall broke the 43-year-old record in the district by mid-July, when heavy rainfall had led to flood-like conditions, visuals of which surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Army & BSF personnel conduct rescue operations in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar area affected by a flood-like situation due to heavy rains, several houses flooded pic.twitter.com/kapeLnWD7i — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 16, 2022

Flood-like situations were also observed in Jodhpur after heavy rainfall in July. Indian Army personnel were deployed to aid the civil administration in relief and rescue operation.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25 pic.twitter.com/cfbtpZrnCv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2022

Public infrastructure was also damaged, including railway tracks as the surface beneath the rails was swept away by floodwater as seen in visuals that surfaced on social media from Jodhpur.

Rajasthan | Railway track badly damaged due to flood-like situation amid incessant heavy rainfall in Jodhpur district pic.twitter.com/sLInOZHSNH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 27, 2022

Not just public infrastructue, but loss of life has also been reported across the state because of heavy rainfall. Twelve deaths were reported on Sunday alone, which included seven minors — five in Sri Ganganagar district and two in Bhilwara. Besides them, three people drowned in Jhunjhunu and two in Jodhpur.

Record rainfall termed 'abnormal'

Eight of Rajasthan's 33 districts have received 'abnormal' rainfall this Monsoon season so far while 17 districts have witnessed 'excess' rainfall, according to official data published on Sunday.

The data showed 'abnormal' rainfall —60 per cent or more above the Long Period Average (LPA)— in Ajmer, Bikaner, Churu, Sriganganagar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Kota and Nagaur between June 1-July 30.

The districts which recorded 'excess' rainfall —20 per cent to 59 per cent above LPA— during the period include Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, Jhunjhunu and Udaipur.

Second round of rain to start this week

The rainfall so far was only the first round of rainfall in Rajasthan and another round is expected starting this week. This year the monsoon entered Rajasthan on June 30.

According to the meteorological centre, with shifting of the monsoon trough towards its normal position once again, rain activities are likely to increase in the northern and eastern parts Rajasthan from August 3. On August 4, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Kota division and adjoining districts of east Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)