PM Modi Begins 5-Day Visit To Nigeria, Guyana And Brazil

Key Visit Highlights:

-Nigeria (Nov 16-17): This will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Nigeria in 17 years. In the press release, Modi stated, "At the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership, which is based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism."