PM Modi Begins 5-Day Visit To Nigeria, Guyana And Brazil

It will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years and to Guyana in over five decades.

Narendra Modi
PM Modi Begins 5-Day Visit To Nigeria, Guyana And Brazil Photo: X/PMO India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for his five-day visit to Nigeria, Guyana, and Brazil, where he will attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. PM Modi will attend the conference and convey India's views on the rising geopolitical divides caused by the war in West Asia and between Russia and Ukraine.

During his five-day visit, Modi will also visit Nigeria and Guyana, where he will engage in a number of high-level bilateral and multilateral meetings. It will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years and to Guyana in over five decades. 

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, while there are no details yet on bilateral meetings, discussions on themes such as workers' rights, economic growth, and multilateral cooperation on climate and debt are expected.

Key Visit Highlights:

-Nigeria (Nov 16-17): This will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Nigeria in 17 years. In the press release, Modi stated, "At the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership, which is based on a shared belief in democracy and pluralism."

-Brazil (Nov 18-19): The Prime Minister will next travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Summit, which will be hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to the press release, Modi “will look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.”

-Guyana (Nov 20-21): PM Modi's five-day tour will conclude with his visit to Guyana. It will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 1968. During his stay, PM Modi will engage in bilateral talks, interact with the Indian diaspora, and address the Guyanese Parliament. Modi will also receive the Dominica Award of Honour from the Commonwealth of Dominica for his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and for strengthening India-Dominica ties.

