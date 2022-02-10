Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

The woman then tipped-off Lokayukta officials following which a trap was laid, he said.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:38 pm

A policeman was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a woman for not naming her as an accused in a case of fraud in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday, an official said. 
       

Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught sub-inspector Ramsuhavan Anuragi while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at a coffee house in the Nature Park area of the city, an official said. 
       

Anuragi, who is posted in the Belbagh police station, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for not naming her as an accused in a fraud case, Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) J P Verma said.
       

The woman then tipped-off Lokayukta officials following which a trap was laid, he said. Soon after getting caught, the policeman threw the money away and pretended that he was feeling dizzy, the official said.
       

The accused sub-inspector was taken to the circuit house to complete the formalities, he said, adding that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. 

With PTI inputs.

Outlook Newsletters

