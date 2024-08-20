MeToo And Beyond: Women’s Safety Goes Beyond The Law

But considering the perils of reporting sexual harassment both online and offline, many believe that more training is required for even the members of the internal complaint committees and the police in tune with the Vishaka guidelines and the PoSH Act. Mary John stresses that prevention of sexual harassment and creating an atmosphere where power is not abused by men for exploiting women as utmost important. Maintaining that there is always going to be an element of risk when you are up against power, John says, “A woman reporting sexual harassment will always be considered not so credible and she risks losing her reputation and being at the receiving end of a defamation case.” Significantly, in several #MeToo cases, observers point out how accused men in powerful positions who were dislodged following complaints were silently reinstated at their current places of work. Even after the judgement in the Akbar case, defamation cases have been filed against women reporting sexual misconduct. “We have seen during the #MeToo movement and up to the present—whether in India or abroad—that the first response towards the accusation of sexual misconduct have been letters of support for the accused,” says John, deploring that “in cases of people in positions of power, others often end up supporting the accused to the point of forgetting the complainant.”