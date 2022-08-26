Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Home National

Landless Poor End Agitation As They Get Land Rights

As the land title deeds were handed over to the landless families of Chettachal, the protest, known as Chettachal land struggle, which was on since 2003 came to end.

BJP Govt Is Making Dams And Corridors. How Will Landless Tribals Benefit From It?
Land title deeds were handed over to the landless families of Chettachal Apoorva Salkade

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:38 am

The nearly two-decade-long struggle of the landless poor in two remote hamlets in this southern Kerala district seeking habitable land has come to an end with the state government handing over the land title deeds to eligible families living there.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, K Radhakrishnan on Thursday handed over the titles to 128 families of Chettachal and Pangavu hamlets of Vithura and Kuttichal grama panchayats.

Radhakrishnan said it's the dream of every person that they own a piece of land and a roof overhead. "However, many in our society were unable to realise this dream due to the social conditions that prevailed here. The current government is now implementing welfare schemes including land and houses for the marginalised communities," Radhakrishnan said.

As the land title deeds were handed over to the landless families of Chettachal, the protest, known as Chettachal land struggle, which was on since 2003 came to end. Legal hurdles had prevented the district administration from handing over the land to the people belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities. However, it was resolved through various meetings called by the minister.

(With PTI inputs)

