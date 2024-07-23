National

'IT Industry Exerting Pressure To Go Ahead': Karnataka Minister On 14-Hour Work Day Proposal

The proposed 'Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2024' seeks to normalise a 14-hour work day. The existing act only allows a maximum of 10 hours work per day including overtime.

Karnataka 14-hour work day
Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad Photo: X/@SantoshSLadINC
info_icon

The Karnaraka government said that the proposal to extend the working hours of employees in the IT/ITeS/BPO sector has come from the Information technology (IT) industry, adding that the government will take a decision based on the opinions shared by all stakeholders which include leaders in the field and employees.

The proposed 'Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2024' seeks to normalise a 14-hour work day. The existing act only allows a maximum of 10 hours work per day including overtime.

This amendment will allow the companies to go for a two shift system instead of the currently existing three shift system, and one third of the workforce will be thrown out from their employment, it claimed.

Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees' Union (KITU) has urged the Siddaramaiah-led government to reconsider the plans to extend the working hours, strongly opposing the proposed amendment which, it said, poses an "attack on the basic right of any worker to have a personal life."

'IT Industry Exerting Pressure To Extend Working Hours'

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Monday said IT industry "wants" the extended working hours. "It is not the Minister who has brought himself (the proposed bill). The industry is pressurising. (They) are asking and they want it. Since there is pressure from the industry, the bill has come to us. We are still evaluating it at the Labour department. The question is for all the heads of the industry to discuss this," news agency PTI quoted Lad as saying.

Stating that the IT employees union has expressed their dissent, he urged industry veterans and captains to also come out and share their views.

Speaking to reporters, Lad said: "The matter is in open domain, people are free to discuss this. They (industry leaders) express (opinion) for every thing, so I want all the big heads (of the industry) to debate and express their view. There is dissent from IT employees. I want people to have their opinion. Based on that as a department we will look into what has to be done."

To a question on the impact of this proposed extended workers on the health, social and personal life of the employees, the Minister said: "Let the IT heads, the so-called big heads of the country, discuss. For everything they come out. I want the IT heads, IT company owners, Directors -- let them come and share their opinion, whether it is required or not.

The dissent is coming from the union, let the IT industry people, the heads have to speak about it positive or negative, and the government will look into what has to be done."

The IT industry is pressuring the government to go ahead with the proposal, he said. "Without their consent why would we do it suo moto. It is not done by any department, nor by the IT Minister. The pressure is from the IT industry itself, and that's how the proposal has come to us."

Asked as to why the government cannot reject the proposal totally, the Minister said: "the government has done nothing. The proposal has come from the IT industry, it is good that it is in the public domain, definitely the government and my department in its wisdom will definitely take a call, but let people give their opinion."

What Karnataka IT-BT Minister

Karnataka's IT-BT Minister Priyanka Kharge said on Monday that he is not aware of what the IT firms have proposed with regard to extending employee working hours from 12 hours to 14 hours.

The minister said that there is a draft bill brought by the Labour department and more discussion will take place on it before it is approved.

"I am not sure what proposal ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services companies) have given but there was a bill that was brought in by Labour Department. We will look at it. There is a misconception about the bill. We will have a discussion and we will be more than happy to brief media about that," Priyanka Kharge told news agency ANI.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  3. Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
  4. ENG Vs WI: Shoaib Bashir Credits Jack Leach For His Recent England Success
  5. IND Vs SL: Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Land In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Major Income Tax Relief In Budget: Rates Under New Tax Regime Revised, Standard Deduction Limit Raised
  2. Parliament LIVE Updates: In A First, Budget Includes Fund For Temple Development; Opposition Boos
  3. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Centre Hikes Standard Deduction, Revises New Tax Regime Rates
  4. Education Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Schemes Upto Rs 1.48 Lakh Crore, Loans Worth Rs 10 Lakh For Education Sector
  5. 'IT Industry Exerting Pressure To Go Ahead': Karnataka Minister On 14-Hour Work Day Proposal
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Blake Lively Reveals Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Shaped 'Deadpool', 'Khel Khel Mein' Motion Poster Unveiled, Divya Khossla shares a heartfelt memory with Tisha Kumar
  2. Divya Khossla Mourns Tishaa Kumar's Demise: You Will Remain In Our Hearts Forever
  3. Eminem Breaks Taylor Swift’s Billboard 200 Streak With New No. 1 Album 'The Death Of Slim Shady'
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. 'Emily In Paris 4' Trailer Review: Emily Tries To Find The One Between Gabriel And Alfie
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdraws Name
  2. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  3. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  4. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
  5. Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why
World News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdraws Name
  2. BAPS Swaminarayan Temple In Canada's Edmonton Defaced
  3. Nepal's Lumbini, UK's Stonehenge Sites To Be Examined During WHC Session This Year
  4. Syria: UN Envoy Warns Threat Of Terrorism 'Resurging' With Attacks By IS Extremists
  5. Mali: 26 Villagers Killed In Latest Violent Attack
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Blake Lively Reveals Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Shaped 'Deadpool', 'Khel Khel Mein' Motion Poster Unveiled, Divya Khossla shares a heartfelt memory with Tisha Kumar
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Centre Hikes Standard Deduction, Revises New Tax Regime Rates
  8. Parliament LIVE Updates: In A First, Budget Includes Fund For Temple Development; Opposition Boos