'IT Industry Exerting Pressure To Go Ahead': Karnataka Minister On 14-Hour Work Day Proposal

'IT Industry Exerting Pressure To Extend Working Hours'

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Monday said IT industry "wants" the extended working hours. "It is not the Minister who has brought himself (the proposed bill). The industry is pressurising. (They) are asking and they want it. Since there is pressure from the industry, the bill has come to us. We are still evaluating it at the Labour department. The question is for all the heads of the industry to discuss this," news agency PTI quoted Lad as saying.