Hyderabad: Real Estate Salesman Spikes Woman's Cold Drink, Sexually Assaults Her In Car; Arrested | Details

Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested two men working as real estate salespersons over for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. Police earlier told that that the two accused also spiked the woman's drink ahead of the alleged sexual assault.
It has been reported that the two accused, Janardhan and Sanga Reddy, have been sent to jail.
Hyderabad sexual assault: About the incident
According to the statement issued by the victim, she visited Miyapur on Sunday where the two men picked her up for a site visit in Yadagirigutta. While returning at night, they stopped at an under-construction building owing to an alleged car breakdown.
As per reports, the woman refused food offered to her. However, eventually the two accused convinced her to have a cold drink that made her feel dizzy. The victim suspected that the drink was spiked.
The woman alleged that taking advantage of the situation, the men stripped her in the car and sexually assaulted her till early morning She claimed she was. Besides, she claimed that she was also beaten by them.
Based on the complaint of the woman, a rape case was registered at Miyapur police station and during the course of investigation the two salesmen were arrested, police adde