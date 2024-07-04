National

Hyderabad: Real Estate Salesman Spikes Woman's Cold Drink, Sexually Assaults Her In Car; Arrested | Details

According to the statement issued by the victim, she visited Miyapur on Sunday where the two men picked her up for a site visit in Yadagirigutta. While returning at night, they stopped at an under-construction building owing to an alleged car breakdown following which the undesired incident unfolded.