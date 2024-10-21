National

Day In Pics: October 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 21, 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Mallikarjun Kharge meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a meeting before the latter files her nomination, in New Delhi.

Demolition of Sanjauli mosques illegal part
Demolition of Sanjauli mosque's illegal part | Photo: PTI
Demolition of the illegal portion of the Sanjauli mosque underway, in Shimla.

Diwali preparations in Agartala
Diwali preparations in Agartala | Photo: PTI
Women make colourful candles at a factory ahead of the festival of Diwali, in Agartala.

Ganderbal attack: Deceased doctors funeral
Ganderbal attack: Deceased doctor's funeral | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
Mortal remains of doctor Shahnawaz, who was killed in a terrorist attack in J&K's Ganderbal on Sunday, being carried during his funeral procession, at Naidgam in Budgam district, Jammu & Kashmir.

MPs from Australia and Germany met S Jaishankar
MPs from Australia and Germany met S Jaishankar | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with MPs from Australia and Germany, in New Delhi.

Femina Miss India 2024
Femina Miss India 2024 | Photo: PTI
Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal (centre), 1st Runner-Up Rekha Pandey (left) and 2nd Runner-Up Aayushi Dholakia pose for pictures during a media interaction, in Mumbai.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Kalpana Soren in Jharkhands Jamua
Kalpana Soren in Jharkhand's Jamua | Photo: PTI
JMM leader Kalpana Soren being welcomed upon her arrival ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, at Jamua in Giridih district, Jharkhand.

Ganderbal terror attack: J&K Gov meets victims family
Ganderbal terror attack: J&K Gov meets victim's family | Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets the family members of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, who was killed in a terrorist attack in J&K's Ganderbal on Sunday, in Jammu.

PM Modi meets Bhutan PM
PM Modi meets Bhutan PM | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Junior doctors reach WB Secretariat
Junior doctors reach WB Secretariat | Photo: PTI
A delegation of junior doctors reach 'Nabanna' (State Secretariat) to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an effort to resolve the ongoing impasse following the alleged rape-murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Howrah.

Champai Soren and Babulal Soren meet
Champai Soren and Babulal Soren meet | Photo: PTI
BJP candidates for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly election Champai Soren and Babulal Soren during a meeting.

J&K LG Manoj Sinhas interview
J&K LG Manoj Sinha's interview | Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during an interview with PTI, at Raj Bhavan, in Jammu.

Weather Smog in Gurugram
Weather: Smog in Gurugram | Photo: PTI
A blanket of smog envelops the city of Gurugram.

Congress meeting on Maharashtra polls
Congress meeting on Maharashtra polls | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Sonia Gandhi during the party's CEC meeting regarding the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in New Delhi.

India and China reach agreement on patrolling along LAC
India and China reach agreement on patrolling along LAC | Photo: PTI
In this Nov. 13, 2013 file image, Lieutenant General Zhou Xiaozhou awards the outstanding performers of the Indian contingent at the concluding ceremony of Indo-China joint military exercise 'Hand in Hand 2013' at Chengdu in China's Sichuanan province. India on Monday, Oct 21, 2024, announced it has arrived at an agreement with China on patrolling in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the army soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley
India and China reach agreement on patrolling along LAC | Photo: PTI
In this Friday, July 3, 2020 file image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the army soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley clash, at the Military Hospital in Leh, Ladakh. India on Monday, Oct 21, 2024, announced it has arrived at an agreement with China on patrolling in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

