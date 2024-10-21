Day In Pics: October 21, 2024

In this Nov. 13, 2013 file image, Lieutenant General Zhou Xiaozhou awards the outstanding performers of the Indian contingent at the concluding ceremony of Indo-China joint military exercise 'Hand in Hand 2013' at Chengdu in China's Sichuanan province. India on Monday, Oct 21, 2024, announced it has arrived at an agreement with China on patrolling in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.