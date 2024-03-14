CAA Row: Amit Shah Explains Why Muslims Are Not Eligible; Slams Kejriwal For Opposing CAA

What did Amit Shah say?

When asked about excluding the Muslims while welcoming the Parsis and Christians, Shah said, "Hindus accounted for 23 percent of Pakistan's population at the time of Partition. Now it is down to 3.7 per cent. Where did they go? These many people did not come here. Forced conversion took place, they were humiliated, treated as second-class citizens. Where will they go? Shouldn't our Parliament and political parties take a decision on this?"