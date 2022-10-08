Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
IND-W Vs BAN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (114/2) Lose Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana After Flying Start

India are sitting at the top of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 table with six points whereas Bangladesh two spots behind with four points. Follow IND-W vs BAN-W live.

Smriti Mandhana in action against Bangladesh on Saturday. Follow IND-W vs BAN-W live.

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 2:03 pm

Barely 24 hours after being stunned by Pakistan, the Indian team will take on hosts Bangladesh in a round-robin encounter of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet on Saturday. Indian batters bungled badly in a straightforward chase as Pakistan recorded their first win over the arch-rivals in six years with a 13-run victory on Friday. India, the most formidable team in Asia by some distance, batted poorly to be all out for 124 in 19.4 overs after Pakistan posted a modest 137 for six. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be high on confidence after beating Malaysia by 88 runs in their previous game. Follow IND-W vs BAN-W live.

Cricket News Women's Asia Cup 2022

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 2:02 PM

    Shafali Departs

    Shortly after Shafali Verma registered her fifty, the opener falls for 55, clean bowled bu Rumana Ahmed. Richa Ghosh joins Jemimah Rodrigies in the middle. IND 114/2 (14.5)

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 1:52 PM

    Century For India

    100 up for India in the 13th over. However, India lost Smriti Mandhana for 47, run out in the previous over. IND 105/1 (13)

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 1:25 PM

    Powerplay

    The Indian openers are in a mood against Bangladesh. After Shafali Verma hit Fariha Trisna for a six and two fours in the fourth over, Smriti Mandhana takes on Nahida Akter for four boundaries to finish the powerplay on a high. IND 59/0 (6)

     

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 1:14 PM

    Consistent India

    Two fours in the next two overs from Smriti Mandhana as India maintain seven runs per over so far. IND 22/0 (3) 

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 1:08 PM

    Game On

    1Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana open the batting for Indiqa. For Bangladesh, Shanjida Akter is will the ball. IND 7/0 (1)

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 12:47 PM

    India Continue To Experiment

    The Indian team management continue to experiment as captain Harmanpreet Kaur is rested today. Smriti Mandhana is leading the side. Dayalan Hemlatha and Radha Yadav also miss out as Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana and Kiran Navgire come in. Bangladesh have made only one change with Lata Mondal replacing Shamima Sultana.

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 12:47 PM

    Playing XIs

    Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter

    India: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 12:36 PM

    Toss

    Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and India have opted to bat first.

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 11:46 AM

    Lanka Skittle Malaysia For Just 33

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 11:43 AM

    Richa To Play Crucial Role

    Richa Ghosh, who had been taken off the field in Pakistan's innings after suffering a heat stroke, brought India back into the game with three sixes for her 26 off 13 balls against Pakistan before getting caught in the deep in the 19th over. She would be once again prove vital against Bangladesh.

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 11:43 AM

    Head-To-Head

    India women have played Bangladesh 12 times winning on 10 occasions. Bangladesh’s both wins against India came in the 2018 edition of the tournament including the final.

  • 08 Oct 2022 / 11:43 AM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to another Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh. India are sitting on the top of the table with six points while Bangladesh are third with two wins from three games.

