IND-W Vs BAN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (114/2) Lose Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana After Flying Start

Shafali Departs Shortly after Shafali Verma registered her fifty, the opener falls for 55, clean bowled bu Rumana Ahmed. Richa Ghosh joins Jemimah Rodrigies in the middle. IND 114/2 (14.5)

Century For India 100 up for India in the 13th over. However, India lost Smriti Mandhana for 47, run out in the previous over. IND 105/1 (13)

Powerplay The Indian openers are in a mood against Bangladesh. After Shafali Verma hit Fariha Trisna for a six and two fours in the fourth over, Smriti Mandhana takes on Nahida Akter for four boundaries to finish the powerplay on a high. IND 59/0 (6)

Consistent India Two fours in the next two overs from Smriti Mandhana as India maintain seven runs per over so far. IND 22/0 (3)

Game On 1Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana open the batting for Indiqa. For Bangladesh, Shanjida Akter is will the ball. IND 7/0 (1)

India Continue To Experiment The Indian team management continue to experiment as captain Harmanpreet Kaur is rested today. Smriti Mandhana is leading the side. Dayalan Hemlatha and Radha Yadav also miss out as Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana and Kiran Navgire come in. Bangladesh have made only one change with Lata Mondal replacing Shamima Sultana.

Playing XIs Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter India: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Toss Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and India have opted to bat first.

Lanka Skittle Malaysia For Just 33 Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 clean up Malaysia 🇲🇾 for 33 runs in just 9.5 overs. 🔥



Richa To Play Crucial Role Richa Ghosh, who had been taken off the field in Pakistan's innings after suffering a heat stroke, brought India back into the game with three sixes for her 26 off 13 balls against Pakistan before getting caught in the deep in the 19th over. She would be once again prove vital against Bangladesh.

Head-To-Head India women have played Bangladesh 12 times winning on 10 occasions. Bangladesh’s both wins against India came in the 2018 edition of the tournament including the final.