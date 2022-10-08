IND-W Vs BAN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (114/2) Lose Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana After Flying Start

India are sitting at the top of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 table with six points whereas Bangladesh two spots behind with four points. Follow IND-W vs BAN-W live.
Barely 24 hours after being stunned by Pakistan, the Indian team will take on hosts Bangladesh in a round-robin encounter of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet on Saturday. Indian batters bungled badly in a straightforward chase as Pakistan recorded their first win over the arch-rivals in six years with a 13-run victory on Friday. India, the most formidable team in Asia by some distance, batted poorly to be all out for 124 in 19.4 overs after Pakistan posted a modest 137 for six. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be high on confidence after beating Malaysia by 88 runs in their previous game. Follow IND-W vs BAN-W live.
Shortly after Shafali Verma registered her fifty, the opener falls for 55, clean bowled bu Rumana Ahmed. Richa Ghosh joins Jemimah Rodrigies in the middle. IND 114/2 (14.5)
100 up for India in the 13th over. However, India lost Smriti Mandhana for 47, run out in the previous over. IND 105/1 (13)
The Indian openers are in a mood against Bangladesh. After Shafali Verma hit Fariha Trisna for a six and two fours in the fourth over, Smriti Mandhana takes on Nahida Akter for four boundaries to finish the powerplay on a high. IND 59/0 (6)
Two fours in the next two overs from Smriti Mandhana as India maintain seven runs per over so far. IND 22/0 (3)
1Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana open the batting for Indiqa. For Bangladesh, Shanjida Akter is will the ball. IND 7/0 (1)
The Indian team management continue to experiment as captain Harmanpreet Kaur is rested today. Smriti Mandhana is leading the side. Dayalan Hemlatha and Radha Yadav also miss out as Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana and Kiran Navgire come in. Bangladesh have made only one change with Lata Mondal replacing Shamima Sultana.
Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter
India: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and India have opted to bat first.
Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 clean up Malaysia 🇲🇾 for 33 runs in just 9.5 overs. 🔥— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 8, 2022
The Sri Lanka bowling attack has been unplayable today. A huge boost for their net run rate as they join India and Pakistan at the top with 6️⃣ points.#SRLvMAL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/TN0PanNmhA
Richa Ghosh, who had been taken off the field in Pakistan's innings after suffering a heat stroke, brought India back into the game with three sixes for her 26 off 13 balls against Pakistan before getting caught in the deep in the 19th over. She would be once again prove vital against Bangladesh.
India women have played Bangladesh 12 times winning on 10 occasions. Bangladesh’s both wins against India came in the 2018 edition of the tournament including the final.
Hello and welcome to another Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh. India are sitting on the top of the table with six points while Bangladesh are third with two wins from three games.
