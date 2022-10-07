IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (28/1) Lose S Meghana While Chasing 138

Sandhu Strikes Nashra Sandhu gives Pakistan the first breakthrough. S Meghana is out for 15, caught by Sidra Ameen at cover. PAK 28/1 (4)

Bang! BANG! S Meghana dances down the track against Nida Dar and sends the ball over the ropes in style. First six of India's innings. 10 runs come from the over. IND 15/0 (2)

India's Chase Starts S Meghana and Smriti Mandhana are in the middle for India. Sadia Iqbal open the attck with the ball for Pakistan. IND 5/0 (1)

Innings Break Eight runs and a wicket from Deepti Sharma to finish off the proceedings. Pakistan finish at 137/6 with Nida Dar top scoring with 56 not out from 37 balls. Deepti walks off with 3/27 from her four overs.

Pooja Strikes Again Aliyah Riaz hits Pooja Vastrakar for a four before lofting straight at the hands of Meghana the next ball, who runs in from long-on and dives under the ball in time. 124/5 (18)

Fifty For Nida Dar Fifty for Nida Dar. She pushes Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a single to reach her sixth T20I fifty. PAK 117/4 (17)

Renuka Strikes Another wicket goes down for Pakistan. Bismah Maroof, who was playing so well, is out for 35. Renuka Singh takes the wicket. PAK 111/4 (16)

Nida Builds Pakistan Nida Dar is anchoring the Pakistan innings here in Sylhet. The all-rounder has already hit three fours and a six in her 18-ball 31 not out and is sharing an unbeaten 46-run stand for the fourth wicket with captain Bismah Maroof in the middle. PAK 79/3 (12)

Deepti Magic Two wickets for Deepti Sharma in an over. She first accounts for Muneeba Ali, stumped by Richa Ghosh for 17 before getting rid of Omaima Sohail for a duck. Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof are currently batting. PAK 61/3 (10)

Pooja Strikes OUT! India get the first breakthrough. Sidra Ameen edges behind to Richa Ghosh off Pooja Vastrakar. Ameen goes for 11. PAK 26/1 (4.3)

Tidy Start First four of the match from Sidra Ameen off Renuka Singh. The Indians have kept things tight early on with Pakistan batters unable to get the gaps. PAK 16/0 (3)

Game On Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen open the batting for Pakistan. Renuka Singh start with the ball foe India.

Playing XIs Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu India: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Team News KP Navgire makes way for Harmanpreet Kaur while Radha Yadav comes in place of Sneh Rana. Two changes for Pakistan too. Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig make way for Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer.

Toss Pakistan have won the toss and Bismah Maroof opts to bat first against India. Harmanpreet Kaur is back for India.

Shafali’s Form The big-hitting Shafali will be feeling the pressure as she still looks low on confidence. She was able to spend some time in the middle in the match against Malaysia but looked scratchy and far from her best. The teenager will be eager to shake off the rust and play some dominant knocks with the T20 World Cup fast approaching. Huddle Time 👍



Recent Record While an India-Pakistan tie always generates hype, the recent two matches between the two sides failed to produce a close game with India winning comfortably. India were at their ruthless best as they brushed aside Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in July. In fact, India have won the last five meeting against the neighbours in the format easily.