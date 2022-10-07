Friday, Oct 07, 2022
IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (28/1) Lose S Meghana While Chasing 138

India have won all their matches against Sri Lanka, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 so far. Follow IND-W vs PAK-W live.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 3:05 pm

India are eyeing their fourth win on the trot in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side take on a depleted Pakistan in a round-robin game in Sylhet on Friday. The Indian team gave ample game time to their fringe players, making as many as eight changes in the last two games, but against Pakistan -- one of the title contenders – the Women in Blue are expected to have full strength team on the field. After being rested for a game each, the star openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will be expected to provide a strong start. On the other hand, Pakistan are coming into the contest after suffering a shock four-wicket defeat against minnows Thailand. Follow IND-W vs PAK-W live. 

Cricket News | Women's Asia Cup 2022

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 3:05 PM

    Sandhu Strikes

    Nashra Sandhu gives Pakistan the first breakthrough. S Meghana is out for 15, caught by Sidra Ameen at cover. PAK 28/1 (4)

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 2:55 PM

    Bang!

    BANG! S Meghana dances down the track against Nida Dar and sends the ball over the ropes in style. First six of India's innings. 10 runs come from the over. IND 15/0 (2)

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 2:55 PM

    India's Chase Starts

    S Meghana and Smriti Mandhana are in the middle for India. Sadia Iqbal open the attck with the ball for Pakistan. IND 5/0 (1)

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 2:40 PM

    Innings Break

    Eight runs and a wicket from Deepti Sharma to finish off the proceedings. Pakistan finish at 137/6 with Nida Dar top scoring with 56 not out from 37 balls. Deepti walks off with 3/27 from her four overs. 

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 2:27 PM

    Pooja Strikes Again

    Aliyah Riaz hits Pooja Vastrakar for a four before lofting straight at the hands of Meghana the next ball, who runs in from long-on and dives under the ball in time. 124/5 (18)

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 2:27 PM

    Fifty For Nida Dar

    Fifty for Nida Dar. She pushes Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a single to reach her sixth T20I fifty. PAK 117/4 (17) 

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 2:19 PM

    Renuka Strikes

    Another wicket goes down for Pakistan. Bismah Maroof, who was playing so well, is out for 35. Renuka Singh takes the wicket. PAK 111/4 (16)

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 1:59 PM

    Nida Builds Pakistan

    Nida Dar is anchoring the Pakistan innings here in Sylhet. The all-rounder has already hit three fours and a six in her 18-ball 31 not out and is sharing an unbeaten 46-run stand for the fourth wicket with captain Bismah Maroof in the middle. PAK 79/3 (12)   

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 1:47 PM

    Deepti Magic

    Two wickets for Deepti Sharma in an over. She first accounts for Muneeba Ali, stumped by Richa Ghosh for 17 before getting rid of Omaima Sohail for a duck. Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof are currently batting. PAK 61/3 (10) 

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 1:21 PM

    Pooja Strikes

    OUT! India get the first breakthrough. Sidra Ameen edges behind to Richa Ghosh off Pooja Vastrakar. Ameen goes for 11. PAK 26/1 (4.3)

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 1:14 PM

    Tidy Start

    First four of the match from Sidra Ameen off Renuka Singh. The Indians have kept things tight early on with Pakistan batters unable to get the gaps. PAK 16/0 (3) 

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 1:02 PM

    Game On

    Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen open the batting for Pakistan. Renuka Singh start with the ball foe India.

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 12:40 PM

    Playing XIs

    Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

    India: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 12:39 PM

    Team News

    KP Navgire makes way for Harmanpreet Kaur while Radha Yadav comes in place of Sneh Rana. Two changes for Pakistan too. Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig make way for Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer.

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 12:34 PM

    Toss

    Pakistan have won the toss and Bismah Maroof opts to bat first against India. Harmanpreet Kaur is back for India. 

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 12:06 PM

    Shafali’s Form

    The big-hitting Shafali will be feeling the pressure as she still looks low on confidence. She was able to spend some time in the middle in the match against Malaysia but looked scratchy and far from her best. The teenager will be eager to shake off the rust and play some dominant knocks with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 12:06 PM

    Recent Record

    While an India-Pakistan tie always generates hype, the recent two matches between the two sides failed to produce a close game with India winning comfortably. India were at their ruthless best as they brushed aside Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in July. In fact, India have won the last five meeting against the neighbours in the format easily.

  • 07 Oct 2022 / 12:06 PM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022. The top four teams after the round-robin stage qualify for the semifinals.

