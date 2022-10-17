IND Vs BRA, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Scores: Indian Team Out To Put Up A Show

Hosts India are already eliminated from the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup 2022 after losing both their matches against USA and Morocco. Follow IND vs BRA Live.
It doesn’t happen that often. But an Indian football team will get a rare opportunity to rub shoulders with the mighty Brazil in Group A, in the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup 2022 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Hosts India are already out of reckoning for a place in the knockouts but there is no doubting the fact that their last match of the tournament will be a huge learning experience as the South American powerhouse is on a different level in world football. India lost 0-8 against USA before losing 0-3 against Morocco to crash out of the tournament. A win on Monday would ensure Brazil the passage into the last 8. Follow IND vs BRA live.
Brazil try a couple of long-range attempts on target, but Indian goalie Melody is equal to them and makes the saves.
Indian defence is all at sea as Brazil's Berchon scores as they lead 1-0.
Despite the height advantage, Indian girls have started on a brighter note.
Indian girls are minutes away from the kick-off
Kalinga Stadium is all set 🏟️🏟️#BRAIND ⚔️#U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball⚽ pic.twitter.com/R0oI2PVMvb— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 17, 2022
India’s senior national women's team had played against Brazil last November and lost 1-6. The coach feels there are similarities in playing style between Brazil's seniors and juniors. Shilky Devi Hemam, who is currently in the Indian team at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, was used as a substitute in the senior team’s match against Brazil.
The head coach said, “When we have the ball, we need to feel relaxed and start playing. We need to be confident and play a little bit more. Now, we have nothing to lose. I hope the girls start playing freely.”
This is how India 🇮🇳 will start against Brazil 🇧🇷 #BRAIND ⚔️#U17WWC 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball⚽ pic.twitter.com/xyVxQ2gXXy— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 17, 2022
As things stand, India are already out of the tournament with two losses. USA and Brazil take the top two positions in the group with four points each. Morocco are third with three points. Brazil are expected to win and advance. A draw for USA against Morocco would be enough for them to enter next round. If Morocco win, they are through.
Hello and welcome to the final Group A encounter between hosts India and Brazil.
