IND Vs BRA, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Scores: Indian Team Out To Put Up A Show

The government is like the millstone that hurts PSUs. Its demand for dividends is unrelenting and the pressure on PSUs to go beyond their primary task to serve the fanciful projects of the government increases by the day. Diversification and consolidation based on their business logic are denied. Interference has reached a truly dysfunctional level that threatens to undermine the organisations of even worthy PSUs like NTPC and ISRO, says Sebastian Morris.

There is widespread disenchantment with and disdain for government schools not only among affluent or middle-class people but also among poorer people, who feel an English-medium education would help their children’s career prospects. But English-medium schools fail to provide quality education.

The dictum that ‘government should not be in business’ is fine, but while giving a push to privatisation the government should also fulfill its primary responsibility toward citizens: ensure its citizens are provided an environment that enables them to achieve their full potential. In his enlightening piece on the phenomenon, Partha Mukhopadhyay tells us why it is necessary.

The major thrust to privatisation arrived in the era of neoliberalism in the 1980s, and soon a policy argument emerged that saw privatisation a necessary step to strengthen the economy. It was perhaps a political tool to entrench capital into various economies and make their return to government regulation difficult.

Equal opportunities for women need to be supported by a number of policy measures, including creation of jobs, better infrastructure, safety and security and access to childcare facilities. The aggressive push for privatisation without an integrated policy for women’s employment is self-defeating.

