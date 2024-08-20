United States

5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far

Five individuals were injured in a mechanical malfunction on the Flying Swings ride at Waldameer Park & Water World, sparking an investigation into the incident. The ride remains closed as officials assess the cause and ensure safety protocols are met.

A mechanical malfunction is under investigation following an incident at Waldameer Park & Water World, where five individuals were injured on the Flying Swings ride.

On Saturday at approximately 7 p.m., the ride came to a partial stop, but did not halt completely. Waldameer President Steve Gorman reported that the malfunction led to injuries, primarily affecting people's feet and legs. "To my knowledge there were five people who were injured with foot or leg injuries. Everyone except one person was able to walk." Gorman said.

Both Millcreek Police and the Millcreek Fire Department responded to the incident. While they did not provide an official count of the injured, Millcreek Police Chief Carter Mook informed the Times-News that two ambulances were dispatched to the park, each transporting one injured person to UPMC Hamot.

What Happened On The Waldameer's Flying Swings?

Riders on Waldameer's Flying Swings were injured after the ride was halted due to a rider expressing fear and wanting to exit. Gorman explained that the ride operator informed him and officials from Waldameer and Millcreek police that the ride was stopped in response to the rider's distress.

When the ride was stopped and lowered, it continued to swing outward as if it were still suspended in the air. "People were swinging out further than they should be when the ride lowered and many of them had their feet hit obstacles on the way down,” Gorman explained.

Following the incident, Waldameer had the ride inspected on Sunday by a quality assurance rides inspector from the Amusement Ride Safety Division of the Department of Agriculture. The inspector's findings will be reviewed by division supervisors.

Once the division supervisors have evaluated the findings, they will provide their recommendations on what needs to be done for the ride to be allowed to reopen, as per Gorman.

What Next For The Waldameer's Flying Swings?

The swings have been temporarily closed until state inspectors approve a plan for safely reopening the attraction. Gorman did not provide a specific timeline for when the ride might resume operation. The park is scheduled to close for the season after September 2.

Gorman emphasized that ride safety remains a top priority. He told the Times-News that the situation is unusual and highlighted the park's strong safety record. "We have a very good safety record," Gorman stated. "Our insurance recognizes it, the state recognizes it, the state inspectors recognize it. We get applauded from both of those outside parties on our record. We do a good job with maintenance and outside training and so we feel pretty good about how we operate our park."

He also underscored that the safety of guests is paramount.

Gorman expressed, "We feel distressed, I’m stressed when someone gets injured at our park so we take it to heart. Safety is our top priority. We would not operate our rides if we didn’t feel they were safe."

