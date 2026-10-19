Ukraine Has Broken Russia’s Ability To Advance, Claims Former Army Chief Syrskyi

Ukraine has stabilised the front line, Syrskyi says.
He claims Russian military losses far exceed Ukraine’s losses.
Ceasefire tensions rise as Ukraine resumes strikes on Russia.
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, has said that the Russian army's ability to advance has been broken and that Ukraine has stabilised the front line.
Syrskyi told the BBC that he had disagreements with the then defence minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, as Fedorov "didn't take into consideration the interests of the army."
Syrskyi became Ukraine's commander-in-chief in 2024. He was praised for helping defend Kyiv during the early stages of Russia's invasion in 2022. Later that year, he also led a successful counteroffensive east of Kharkiv.
However, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Syrskyi this summer following a major disagreement with then-defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
Syrskyi said Russia had suffered six times more losses than Ukraine during the war. “If you count only dead, then it's up to 11 times,” he added.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine officially publishes figures for its military deaths. Ukraine's military claims it inflicted record losses on Russian troops in September this year, but the figures have not been independently verified.
BBC reports that UK intelligence chiefs estimate that around 500,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. The US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies estimates that Ukraine had lost up to 150,000 troops by June 2026.
Ukraine Has Defied Ceasefire Of Trump
Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian energy facilities, including a drone strike on an oil refinery in the Ryazan region. The strikes came after US President Donald Trump announced a deal with Russia. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv could no longer maintain the pause as Russia continued its own attacks. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of breaking the proposed arrangement, further
After the attacks by Ukraine, Trump criticised Zelenskyy, calling him “not a good guy for us to deal with” and labelled him more difficult to negotiate with than Russian President Vladimir Putin.