Deadly Fire Engulfs Canadian Military Base, Spreads Into Surrounding Community

A major fire broke out in the training area of Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta on October 17, with Canadian authorities confirming fatalities and injuries
Strong winds helped the blaze spread beyond the base into the surrounding rural district, prompting a response involving military and civilian emergency services
The cause of the incident and the full number of casualties remain unconfirmed in the official statements, while the Canadian military and the RCMP are investigating
A major fire at a Canadian military base in Alberta has resulted in fatalities and injuries, the Canadian Armed Forces said on Sunday, as emergency services continued responding to the incident and assessing its full impact.
The fire began at about 4pm local time on Saturday, October 17, within the training area of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright. It spread rapidly beyond the training area, with military and civilian emergency services mobilised to contain the blaze and assist those affected, Canada's Department of National Defence said in a statement issued on Sunday.
The armed forces did not disclose the number of people killed or injured, saying casualty identification and notification procedures were still under way. “Our immediate priority is supporting those affected and notifying next of kin,” the statement said.
Casualties Confirmed
Canada's Defence Minister David McGuinty said federal authorities were working with provincial and municipal governments to coordinate the response.
“The Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, partners across the federal government, including Public Safety, are working with the Government of Alberta and municipal governments to mobilize all necessary support,” McGuinty said.
Chief of the Defence Staff General Jennie Carignan described the incident as “a profoundly difficult moment for the entire Canadian Armed Forces”. She said the military's immediate focus was supporting those affected and assisting emergency response efforts.
The armed forces said they were coordinating with local authorities and other partners, adding that the safety of military personnel, their families and residents of the surrounding community remained a priority. Further information would be released as it became available.
Fire Spreads
The fire spread beyond the base's training area amid high winds, crossing into the Municipal District of Wainwright.
The provincial election authority announced on Saturday that the Wainwright Communiplex advance voting location had been closed because of the fire. Voters in Electoral Division 86 were directed to two other advance voting locations: the Border Inn in Lloydminster and Vermilion Elks Hall in Vermilion.
The closure came ahead of Alberta's October 19 referendum election day. Elections Alberta did not provide further details about the fire's effect on other voting locations.
Military Base
CFB Wainwright is located within one kilometre of the town of Wainwright in eastern Alberta. It is one of Canada's busiest Army bases, housing the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre and approximately 12 other units.
The base serves as a major training site for Army field units in western Canada.
The cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths and injuries have not been established in the supplied official statements. The Canadian Armed Forces said the situation remained under assessment and that further updates would follow after affected families had been notified.