Four Canadian soldiers were killed and 39 others injured when a fire spread through a training area at CFB Wainwright in Alberta on October 17.
The blaze intensified amid strong winds during a live-fire exercise, with a sudden change in wind direction reportedly contributing to its rapid spread.
Canadian authorities have launched an investigation, while emergency services and hospitals continue to support injured personnel.
Four Canadian Armed Forces members have been killed and 39 others injured after a fast-moving fire swept through a military training area at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta, Canada.
The fire broke out at around 4 pm local time on October 17, 2026, during a live-fire training exercise, before spreading rapidly as strong winds intensified the blaze.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the incident as one of the worst peacetime tragedies to hit the country’s armed forces on home soil. The military confirmed the four deaths on October 18.
The four soldiers killed were identified as Sergeant Morgan Wong, Private Shaun Farrell, Private Aidan Goulding and Private Hayden Lykkemark. All were serving with the 3rd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.
Authorities said the families of the deceased had been notified, while injured personnel were taken to hospitals for treatment. Alberta health officials reported that 19 of the injured were in critical condition.
Strong Winds Fuelled Rapid Spread Of Fire
The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire began in the base’s training area while soldiers were conducting live-fire training as part of Exercise Apollo Shooter.
Strong winds caused the blaze to spread rapidly, overtaking an administrative area where personnel were present. The fire also spread beyond the training area’s boundaries, prompting a response from military and civilian emergency services.
Officials have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A preliminary account reported by Global News, citing military sources and an internal memo, said a sudden change in wind direction caused the grass fire to move towards personnel and overwhelm the area.
The memo indicated that the fire risk had been assessed as low before the exercise. However, the precise sequence of events and the circumstances that allowed the fire to spread remain under investigation.
Hospitals Treat Injured Personnel
The scale of the emergency stretched medical resources across Alberta. Injured soldiers were transported to hospitals in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer, with ambulance crews and air support involved in the response.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province was supporting those affected, while health officials worked to coordinate treatment for personnel with serious injuries. Some of the injured may require prolonged medical care.
Carney ordered flags on federal government buildings to be flown at half-mast in honour of the four soldiers. Defence Minister David McGuinty and Chief of the Defence Staff General Jennie Carignan also expressed condolences to the families and colleagues of those killed, while the military said its immediate priority was supporting the injured and establishing what happened.
Authorities have said there is no indication that the incident was caused by terrorism. The investigation into the fire is continuing.