Wonder Cement Secures Title Sponsorship Rights For Highly Awaited India Tour Of South Africa

"We are building on what we have achieved through cricket so far. It was truly great to sponsor India’s Tour of Sri Lanka and use cricket as a platform to engage with not just our distributors but also our customers. It is a matter of great pride to associate once again with India’s Tour of South Africa, which promises to be a very hard-fought series. We will once again be planning many initiatives and activations to further the Wonder Cement brand. We also hope to continue our work through our foundation, Neev, solidifying our commitment to cricket through our CSR initiatives. I thank ITW Universe for facilitating this partnership."