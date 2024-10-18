Hub4Business

Wonder Cement Secures Title Sponsorship Rights For Highly Awaited India Tour Of South Africa

Wonder Cement has made a significant move in the world of cricket sponsorship. The cement giant has secured the title sponsorship rights for the upcoming India tour of South Africa. This highly anticipated series promises to be a thrilling clash between two cricketing powerhouses.

Wonder Cement Sponsorship
info_icon

Wonder Cement, among India’s leading cement-producing companies, announced today that they would be the Title Sponsor for India’s Tour of South Africa, beginning in November. World T20 Champions India will face T20 World Cup finalists South Africa in four T20Is, beginning on the 8th of November.

Established in 2012 under the RK Group umbrella, Wonder Cement was also recently the sponsors of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka in July, where the brand conducted unique engagement activities and integrations to boost brand visibility and awareness throughout the series. 

Speaking on the association Mr Vivek Patni, Director of Wonder Cement said,

"We are building on what we have achieved through cricket so far. It was truly great to sponsor India’s Tour of Sri Lanka and use cricket as a platform to engage with not just our distributors but also our customers. It is a matter of great pride to associate once again with India’s Tour of South Africa, which promises to be a very hard-fought series. We will once again be planning many initiatives and activations to further the Wonder Cement brand. We also hope to continue our work through our foundation, Neev, solidifying our commitment to cricket through our CSR initiatives. I thank ITW Universe for facilitating this partnership." 

Commenting on the partnership, CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki said,

“CSA is honoured to welcome Wonder Cement as the title sponsor for this exciting T20 International series between South Africa and India. This partnership not only brings together two cricketing powerhouses but also aligns with our shared vision of using sport as an inclusive platform for everyone to excel. The engagement with fans and the contributions to young cricketers through the Neev Foundation demonstrate Wonder Cement’s commitment to both the game and its broader impact to make cricket accessible for all. We look forward to a wonderful series that will capture the passion of cricket fans across both nations”. 

Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder ITW Universe said, 

“ITW Universe is proud to facilitate a partnership between Wonder Cement and Cricket South Africa for India’s Tour of South Africa, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship between all stakeholders.”

A relatively young Indian team, led by Surya Kumar Yadav, will take on South Africa, who will be looking to end India’s 10-match winning streak. The 4 match series, beginning on the 8th of November at 8.30pm IST in Durban, will be followed by matches in Gqeberha at 7.30 pm IST, Centurion at 8.30pm IST, with the final game on the 15th of November in Johannesburg at 8.30pm IST. All matches will be telecast on Jio Cinema and Sports 18.

