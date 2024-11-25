Sachidanand Upadhyay: A Visionary Leader Dedicated To Building A Better Tomorrow

Under Upadhyay’s leadership, Lords Mark Industries has grown exponentially in the past decade. Realizing the importance of technology and the need to keep abreast with the evolving needs of the consumers, he has developed an ecosystem that is always tuned in to the environment. This thinking is the core of the DNA of the group. Keeping value creation at the heart of every decision, the company has prudently spread itself across four business units including paper, renewable energy, healthcare, and diagnostic and EV infrastructure technologies. In the future, it plans a big foray into the Automotive, Insurance and Organic space. Its vision is to deliver value to all stakeholders and partners by creating sustainable businesses and becoming a globally recognized brand in conglomerate industries.