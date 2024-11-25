Hub4Business

Sachidanand Upadhyay: A Visionary Leader Dedicated To Building A Better Tomorrow

Sachidanand Upadhyay, the visionary leader of Lord's Mark Industries, has built a diversified conglomerate spanning Solar, Diagnostics, MedTech, and more. With a focus on innovation, quality, and social responsibility, the group is committed to delivering value to its stakeholders and contributing to India's growth.

Sachidanand H Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lords Mark Industries Ltd.
At Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, led by Sachidanand Upadhyay, they are committed to fostering positive change within the industries they operate in and actively contributing to the advancement of society as a whole. A dynamic and rapidly growing conglomerate with business units in Solar, Diagnostics and MedTech sectors, the group strives to drive innovation, quality and excellence in everything they do.

Sachidanand H Upadhyay is the key promoter of Lords Mark Industries Ltd. A technocrat with a keen vision for growth, he leads the group from the front. Born on December 3, 1977, his educational foundation was laid at Vidya Mandir School in Dahisar. However his entrepreneurial aspirations were ignited by the likes of Shri. Ratan Tata.

Commencing his professional journey with M/s Ion Exchange (I) Ltd, Upadhyay garnered extensive experience through pivotal roles in renowned corporations such as Nutrients Confectionery, Hindustan Lever Ltd. and Blue Dart, before he ventured out on his own in 1998 with Lords Mark Industries. Leveraging his expertise in the paper industry to find a firm footing in the business firmament, he has since then diversified into Solar/LED industry, Healthcare, Automotive and Pharmaceutical sectors.

With a legacy spanning 25 years, the group has now established itself as a prominent player in the market. As part of their growth strategy, they have expanded their presence with subsidiaries in upcoming and growing sectors of the Indian market like EV, insurance, defence, biotech and MedTech. They are also actively exploring opportunities for expansion into the global market.

Under Upadhyay’s leadership, Lords Mark Industries has grown exponentially in the past decade. Realizing the importance of technology and the need to keep abreast with the evolving needs of the consumers, he has developed an ecosystem that is always tuned in to the environment. This thinking is the core of the DNA of the group. Keeping value creation at the heart of every decision, the company has prudently spread itself across four business units including paper, renewable energy, healthcare, and diagnostic and EV infrastructure technologies. In the future, it plans a big foray into the Automotive, Insurance and Organic space. Its vision is to deliver value to all stakeholders and partners by creating sustainable businesses and becoming a globally recognized brand in conglomerate industries.

With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and social responsibility, Upadhyay is an excellent example of a leader who has worked continuously in the direction of fulfilling the company’s vision of delivering value to each stakeholder and partner by creating sustainable businesses.

Under Upadhyay, Lord’s and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the norm for them, emerging as the cornerstone of their success.

The Lords Group has been engaged by the Government of India for its Smart City projects to provide solar lighting systems. The company has tied up with the world’s largest electronics conglomerate Philips, to provide solar lighting in Bihar, installing the smart solar street light system based on RMS (Remote Monitoring System).

Lord’s has also joined hands with the Government of India in “SAUBHAGYA” to provide lights to every home in a village – UPNEDA-UP, APDCL-Assam.

Sachidanand Upadhyay certainly is lighting up a bright future for the country.

