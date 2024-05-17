Hub4Business

One Of India's Leading Oncologists, Dr. Durgatosh Pandey Believes In A Cancer-Free India

Dr. Durgatosh Pandey, a Dhanbad-born surgical oncologist with exceptional qualifications and experience, has emerged as a thought leader in improving cancer care across India

Dr. Durgatosh Pandey
Dr. Durgatosh Pandey
info_icon

Cancer still remains a constant healthcare challenge among mankind. Dr. Durgatosh Pandey, a Dhanbad-born surgical oncologist with exceptional qualifications and experience, has emerged as a thought leader in improving cancer care across India. His impactful work is making a significant difference in the fight against the still dreaded disease.

Dr. Pandey brings a wealth of expertise to his position as Consultant and Head of Surgical Oncology, Chief of Oncology Sciences, at Manipal Hospitals, New Delhi.

He is also the Chief of Onco-Sciences, North-West Cluster of Manipal Hospitals and specialises in Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic cancers and Thoracic cancers.

His impressive career spans prestigious institutions like Artemis, AIIMS (Delhi), Max Super Speciality Hospital(Delhi) and Tata Memorial Hospitals (Varanasi).

"I am dedicated to creating a cancer-free India," says Dr. Pandey. "Throughout my entire medical career, I have worked to enhance oncology programs and prepare future generations of cancer specialists."

Dr. Pandey was instrumental in creating clinical and research protocols at the Tata Memorial Centre in Varanasi, where he led the Surgical Oncology department to exponential development in just 4 years. He also oversaw the establishment of other academic programs, such as M.Ch. (Surgical Oncology) and DM (Medical Oncology).

Dr. Pandey's leadership extends beyond medical excellence. He served as Deputy Director of the Tata Memorial Centre (Varanasi), overseeing operational activities. Furthermore, his problem-solving skills and administrative acumen ensured smooth functioning within the Healthcare domain.

Currently, Dr. Pandey is utilizing his expertise and creating a thought-leadership at Manipal Hospitals where he is responsible for building Oncology programs for their upcoming hospitals in North and West India. This includes standardising best practices, care pathways, and clinical outcomes within these new facilities.

Dr. Pandey is an avid advocate for knowledge-sharing. He mentors junior and mid-level surgical oncologists, thereby creating the next generation of cancer specialists that India very much needs. His ongoing commitment to medical education extends to drafting 89 articles and 22 abstracts in peer-reviewed journals, and counting.

Apart from medical accomplishments, Dr. Pandey has a strong interest in mathematics, physics, philosophy, and music. His book, "A Peep Into Void," delves into physics and philosophy, reflecting his intellectual curiosity. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Was Shyam Rangeela's Nomination From Varanasi Rejected?
  2. 15 Fall Ill After Inhaling Gas In Prawn Processing
  3. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  4. Odisha: Congress Candidate Arrested For Assaulting Business Rival
  5. TMC Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Cooch Behar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Rabb Se Hai Dua’ Actor Tanish Mahendru Reveals His Original Passion Was Cricket
  2. Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Talks About Trolling Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: We Must Never Be Unkind
  3. Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In A Shimmery Red Gown By A Tunisian Designer On The Red Carpet
  4. 'Never Let Go' Trailer Review: Halle Berry Protects Her Sons From Evil In This Survival Thriller
  5. Ed Sheeran Tells Kapil Sharma He Wanted To Be An Actor; Recalls Auditioning For TV Show
Sports News
  1. German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  3. A-League: Three Players Arrested Over Alleged Match-Fixing
  4. Archer Deepika Kumari To Train In Korea Ahead Of World Qualifiers
  5. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Senior UN, Indian Embassy, Israeli Govt Officials Pay Homage To Ex-Indian Army Officer Killed In Gaza
  2. Malaysia: Man Kills 2 Officers At Police Station In Suspected Jemaah Islamiyah Attack
  3. Teen Dies After Participating In Paqui's Spicy Tortilla Chip Challenge: Autopsy
  4. North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile Day After US-South Korea's Fighter Jet Drill
  5. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup