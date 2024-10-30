Hub4Business

NONSTOP: Revolutionising The Rehab & Personal Mobility Products Sets Aggressive Expansion Plans For India And Global Markets

NONSTOP is a pioneering retail brand in rehabilitation and personal mobility products, bringing the best of global innovation and quality to India.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
NONSTOP
NONSTOP
info_icon

NONSTOP, the revolutionary leader in rehab and personal mobility products, announces bold plans for rapid expansion across India and globally. Often referred to as the pioneer and one of the leading  retail conglomerate  of the rehabilitation and personal mobility sector, NONSTOP is set to redefine accessibility and quality in healthcare products, empowering people across all stages of recovery with innovative, reliable solutions. 

Transforming access with Large and Medium format stores

NONSTOP’s expansion strategy includes opening five flagship large-format experience centers (LFRs) across major Indian cities—Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The Mumbai centre, set to open in mid-December 2024, will offer customers an immersive experience to explore and purchase top-of-the-line rehab and personal mobility products, setting a new standard for accessibility and product engagement in the sector. 

In addition, NONSTOP plans to establish over 500 medium-format stores in prime locations across India. These stores will serve as convenient touchpoints, offering a wide selection of high-quality, robotic-engineered, and patented products that are carefully curated for safety, comfort, and enhanced recovery journeys. 

Going Global: Establishing NONSTOP as a Global Brand

Beyond India, NONSTOP has its sights set on global markets. By 2026, the company aims to extend its reach to neighbouring Asian countries, followed by key European markets by 2027. This aggressive international strategy underscores NONSTOP’s commitment to bringing the highest standards in rehab and mobility solutions to a global audience. 

A new standard in Quality, Safety and Innovation

NONSTOP’s mission is to bring “never-seen, never-used, never-experienced” products to India under its brand. The company addresses the growing need for reliable rehab equipment, citing that outdated and subpar devices have often resulted in accidents or delayed recovery for elderly and recovering patients. NONSTOP’s range of products will make recovery journeys comfortable, safe, and easier, empowering customers with quality, ergonomic, and thoughtfully designed products that meet global standards. 

A trusted curator of Award-Winning Global Brands

As a comprehensive hub for personal mobility and rehab solutions, NONSTOP hosts a range of acclaimed global brands known for innovation and quality. This includes WHILL from Japan, Vermeiren from Germany, Genny Zero from Switzerland, and the Michael Graves-designed foldable walking canes from the USA. These internationally recognized products bring the best of design and functionality to NONSTOP’s shelves, providing Indian customers with access to trusted, multi-award-winning solutions. 

Product offerings: Comprehensive range to support every recovery need

NONSTOP’s product portfolio covers a broad spectrum of categories, including:

  • Powered and manual wheelchairs

  • Physio products

  • Incontinence and hygiene care

  • Personal care items

  • Soft goods and foam products

  • Nutrition, supplements, and specialized food products

This range ensures that NONSTOP is a one-stop destination for rehabilitation and personal care, setting new standards in India for convenience and accessibility.

Iftekhar Ahmed, CEO of GreenPioneer Mobility India said "Through NonStop, we aim to transform accessibility and innovation in the rehabilitation sector. Our commitment to a multi-brand approach means customers have the freedom to select the best-suited products for their unique requirements, which marks a significant shift in how rehabilitation products are marketed and delivered in India. NonStop's national expansion is a testament to our commitment to improve accessibility and support across India. The company is poised to make a significant impact, making high-quality rehabilitation solutions accessible to communities far and wide." 

Looking forward

NONSTOP’s vision is to elevate the quality of rehab and personal mobility solutions in India and worldwide. With its upcoming flagship stores, hundreds of local outlets, and robust international expansion plan, NONSTOP is on track to become a global brand by the end of the decade.

ABOUT NONSTOP

NONSTOP is a pioneering retail brand in rehabilitation and personal mobility products, bringing the best of global innovation and quality to India. Known as the retail conglomerate of rehab, the brand offers a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of individuals with mobility challenges. NonStop stores provide innovative solutions, expert consultations, and personalized service, aiming to improve accessibility and the quality of life for all customers across India. NONSTOP is committed to making recovery journeys easier and safer with robotic-engineered, patented products from trusted global brands. For further information, please refer to the website https://gononstop.in

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  2. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
  3. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  4. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  5. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-2 MBSG At Full-time
  2. Hyderabad FC 0-2 Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Jump To Second Spot With Smooth Win
  3. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Boss Baffled By Criticism Over Red Bull Role
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF Women's C'ship Final: Bengali Tigresses Beat Nepali Chelis 2-1 To Lift Title In Kathmandu
  5. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 2: Mulder And Muthusamy Partnership Puts South Africa On The Brink
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  2. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  3. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  4. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  5. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  2. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  3. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  4. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know