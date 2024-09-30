NexCAR19 Marks A New Era: Exploring Promising Cancer Research And The Challenges Of Pre-Clinical Trials

“Arguably, the most notable initiatives in the history of bioinformatics began with the successful completion of the Human Genome Project in 2004. With most of the human genome sequenced, there was a lot of data available for scientists globally to employ modern bioinformatics algorithms to generate inferences about how diseases impacted the human genome, eventually leading to the development of advanced treatments with much improved outcomes. Investigating genomic variants, identifying genomic sites as hotspots for specific types of cancer and other diseases, and understanding the importance of genome outside of the intron-exon location, became possible. At CHOP, I worked on the Open Pediatric Cancer Analysis Project (OpenPedCan Project), which includes datasets from methylation array, mRNA gene expression, somatic mutation, as well as copy number, structural and variant results which inform NCI’s Molecular Targets Platform with a focus on pediatric cancer data. This platform allows users to browse and identify associations between molecular targets, diseases, and drugs, which is important for creating a baseline for clinical trials. Additionally, pediatric cancer is quite different from adult cancer in that it is more volatile. All the cancer treatments so far were devised based on trials conducted on adult patients, and it is important to generate such focused data so that newer trials can be conducted to make pediatric cancer treatments more effective.”