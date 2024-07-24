Gift World Expo 2024: Pioneering Sustainable Gifting Solutions

In today's world, sustainability is more than a buzzword; it's a movement driving change across industries. Consumers are increasingly aware of their environmental impact and are demanding greener choices.
Brands and organizations globally are responding by adopting eco-friendly practices. The Gifts World Expo is a leading example of this change, championing sustainability in the corporate gifting industry. With a commitment to eco-consciousness, the Expo showcases a diverse range of sustainable products, encouraging businesses to make responsible choices. As the Expo celebrates its 25th edition, it continues to set the standard for environmentally friendly gifting, helping to nurture a culture of sustainability in the corporate world. Here’s a tête-à-tête with Ms. Himani Gulati, Director of MEX Exhibitions, exploring their journey and vision for a sustainable future.
Q1. What are the highlights of the event of the 25th edition of Gifts World Expo, and what are the new attractions this year?
The 25th edition of Gifts World Expo promises an impressive showcase featuring over 30,000 products from 3,500+ brands and 600+ exhibitors, spread across a vast 3,25,000 sq ft show area. This year, we're excited to introduce several new attractions:
our Start-Up & Innovation Zone is a hub of creativity where visionary entrepreneurs will unveil their latest products and innovations, providing valuable opportunities for collaboration and discovery. At the Trending Products Showcase, located prominently at the entrance, one can explore cutting-edge gifting solutions that ensure you stay ahead in the industry. For those interested in eco-conscious choices, our Sustainable Products Zone highlights a curated selection of environmentally friendly products, ideal for corporate gifting. The Stationery Pavilion showcases the latest trends in office supplies and stationery, offering unique and high-quality gifting options. For a refreshing break, our Entertainment Zone features interactive gaming, delicious treats, and photo opportunities to enhance your exhibition experience. These new features at Gifts World Expo 2024 are designed to inspire and innovate in the world of gifting.
Q2. How did the Gifts World Expo come into existence, and what factors led you to the B2B exhibition space?
Gifts World Expo came into existence in 2003 as part of a larger show. A dedicated zone for gifts featured 25 to 30 players showcasing traditional items like diaries, keychains, pens, etc. As years passed, businesses recognised the need for promotional and corporate gifts, allocating particular budgets and identifying gifting as promotional tools. This shift brought the gifting industry to the forefront, offering solutions across every budget.
Initially a smaller entity, Gifts World Expo grew as participants expanded from 25-30 to over 100. The Expo evolved alongside the industry, showcasing the latest trends and innovations. The COVID-19 pandemic did cause a setback to the industry, diverting consumer preferences towards health and wellness-related gifts after the pandemic. However, the industry quickly bounced back and has been growing at an unpredictable rate, with new segments continually joining the gifting market.
Today, anything from a ₹50 item to a ₹1 crore luxury item can be part of the gifting spectrum. Gifts World Expo keeps you updated on various trends and innovations across multiple segments, offering a comprehensive platform for the evolving corporate gifting landscape.
Q3. Considering the promising future of India’s MICE industry, what factors are contributing to its growth and evolution, thereby impacting the gifting industry?
India’s MICE industry is flourishing due to increased corporate activities and enhanced global connectivity, fueled by initiatives like 'Make in India'. These factors are pushing demand for innovative gifting solutions.
Gifts World Expo, organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., is pivotal in this segment. It showcases diverse gifting options and specialised zones like the Start-Up & Innovation and Sustainable Products Zone. MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.’s expertise in curating impactful B2B exhibitions sets industry standards and nurtures innovation in corporate gifting.
As India’s MICE sector grows, Gifts World Expo and MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. play crucial roles in shaping the future of the gifting industry, promoting collaboration, and creating benchmarks.
Q4. How does sustainability play a big role in the corporate gifting industry, and how do you see it shaping the future of India’s gifting industry?
Sustainability plays a key role in transforming the corporate gifting industry in India. Increasingly, businesses recognise the importance of eco-friendly practices to align with global sustainability goals and meet the rising expectations of consumers who prioritise ethical values.
In the corporate sector, sustainability in gifting involves choosing environmentally friendly products, using materials sourced responsibly, and supporting ethical production practices. This change reflects broader societal trends towards environmental consciousness and corporate social responsibility.
Gifts World Expo addresses this shift with its new Sustainable Products Zone, designed to showcase innovative and eco-friendly gifting solutions. This initiative allows exhibitors to highlight products and practices that minimise environmental impact, encouraging industry-wide adoption of sustainable strategies.
By promoting sustainable practices within the gifting industry, Gifts World Expo sets a precedent and plays an important role in shaping the future of India’s gifting vertical. As businesses increasingly pay more attention towards sustainability, this trend is expected to drive innovation, enhance brand reputation, and meet the evolving expectations of environmentally conscious consumers.
Q5 Which sustainable brands are participating this year?
Several sustainable brands are participating in the Gifts World Expo this year, showcasing their eco-friendly products. Some notable participants include 24 NUTS, which offers eco-friendly premium dry fruits, handpicked and nitrogen-flushed for freshness. Pashtush features their women's soft bamboo stoles with Shikaardar designs, while Two Brothers Organic Farms provides cultured ghee, herbal ghee, natural foods, and vegan sweeteners. Ugaoo is showcasing plants, seed kits, and plant gift hampers, and Skullcandy is introducing their ECOBUDS, which are eco-friendly earphones. HelpUsGreen offers flower-cycled incense sticks and Holi colours, and NOTE, or No Offence to Earth, provides ZERO PLASTIC pens. These brands highlight the growing trend towards sustainability in the corporate gifting industry
Advertisement
Q6. How has corporate gifting evolved over the years, and what are the current trends in the industry? Your take on sustainability gifting.
Corporate gifting has evolved significantly over the years. In the past, it focussed on traditional items like pens, diaries, and sweets. Over time, the industry has moved towards bespoke and unique gifts to create a lasting impression on clients and employees.
Current trends in corporate gifting include a strong emphasis on personalisation and customisation. Companies are tailoring their gifts to match the recipient's preferences and interests, making them more meaningful. There's also a growing interest in tech gadgets and innovative products that reflect the modern digital era.
Advertisement
Experiential gifts like event tickets or travel packages are also becoming popular. These gifts offer memorable experiences rather than just physical items, providing a unique way to show appreciation. Additionally, the demand for premium and luxury gifts is rising as these items convey a sense of exclusivity and high value.
One of the most significant trends in recent years is sustainable gifting. With increasing awareness of environmental issues, businesses are concentrating on eco-friendly and socially responsible gifts. This includes products made from recycled materials, organic items, and gifts that support social causes. Sustainable gifting showcases a company's commitment to the environment and resonates well with recipients who value ethical practices.
Advertisement
Q7. What are some of the major challenges organisations face in gifting, and how can Gifts World Expo help them tackle the same?
Organisations often face challenges with regulatory changes affecting corporate gifting, such as restrictions on tax concessions previously available. Gifts World Expo helps tackle these issues by educating businesses on compliant gifting practices and showcasing innovative solutions that align with current regulations. The Expo also provides a platform for discovering new trends and products, fostering industry networking, and enabling organisations to refine their gifting strategies effectively.
Q8. In the entire gamut of corporate gifting, which segments are the most popular choices of gifts preferred by organisations? How much market do these particular segments dominate, and could you supplement this with some data?
Advertisement
In the corporate gifting segment, organisations often favour several popular segments tailored to diverse needs and preferences. Promotional products such as branded merchandise and tech gadgets are widely chosen for their practicality and promotional benefits. Customised gift hampers, featuring gourmet foods and bespoke items, are valued for their thoughtful presentation and versatility in corporate gifting. Luxury gifts, including designer accessories and exclusive experiences, are sought after for their prestige and ability to impress clients and top-performing employees. Health and wellness products, such as fitness trackers, organic snacks, and wellness vouchers, are increasingly sought after, reflecting a growing emphasis on employee health and well-being. Customised gifts like engraved pens and custom stationery offer a personalised touch, enhancing the recipient's experience. Lastly, tech gadgets such as USB drives and smart devices are popular choices for their utility and appeal in the digital age. These segments collectively dominate the corporate gifting market, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences across industries.
Advertisement
Brands are clearly adopting sustainability as the new standard in corporate gifting. By featuring eco-friendly innovations and promoting responsible practices, Expos like this are paving the way towards a greener future. This change signifies a hopeful direction for the industry, where environmental responsibility and business success go hand-in-hand.