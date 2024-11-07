AI Is Transforming Healthcare And Could Help Extend Human Lifespans

What are some ethical concerns surrounding AI in healthcare?

Privacy issues are paramount, given the sensitive nature of health data. There's also the risk of algorithmic biases in diagnosis and treatment recommendations, especially if AI systems are trained on limited or skewed data. These biases could disproportionately impact certain populations, leading to disparities in care. Additionally, achieving zero errors is challenging with generative AI, given the complexities of medical conditions and the nuances of patient care.