Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Start Shooting For The Last Leg Of ‘Liger’

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are all set to wrap the shooting of ‘Liger’, two years after its launch. Being directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film’s last shooting schedule commenced today (February 4) in Mumbai. The film’s production formalities will be completed in this schedule and it will soon go into post-production.

The film’s glimpse that was released on the eve of New Year gave a glimpse of the adrenaline pumping MMA fight sequences that the film has in store for audiences and also showed the struggles of the ‘Slum Dog Of Streets Of Mumbai’ and ‘The Chai Wala’.

As reported by Spotboye, Deverakonda had earlier said, "Liger is going to be a full-on big-screen experience. We've worked very hard on the action sequences. They're like nothing audiences have seen before. I am confident Liger will bring audiences back into theatres."

Talking about the film and her character, Panday had said "Foraying into four new industries is scary, but also super exciting. I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to both films and my characters in them. And language is such a small barrier and I think we’ve all seen that this year, after being exposed to so much regional and world cinema."

The duo also shot with boxing legend Mike Tyson in the US. An informed source revealed some details to Bollywoodhungama and said, “These are the toughest sequences of the film. The boxing has to be choreographed so as to make Vijay Deverakonda look like a professional boxer which is tough considering his opponent in the ring is a real-life world champion.”

Apart from the lead pair, ‘Liger’ will also feature actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, Getup Srinu and others in key roles.

Produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Liger is a pan-Indian film scheduled for release on August 25. It will be released not just in Telugu but also Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. After wrapping this movie’s shooting, director Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda will team up once again for a patriotic drama.