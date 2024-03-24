Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Tovino Thomas shared a BTS video from the sets of ‘Identity.’ The actor is seen dressed in a black t-shirt and sweatpants. While director Akhil Paul is seen in a red t-shirt. Thomas takes his position, and he lifts Paul over his shoulders. After lifting him, he flips him onto the wrestling mattress. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Director who came to know about Fight practice updates!! @akhilpaul_ @akhilarakkal @anaskhan_offcl @yannickben @identity_themovie Director is doing fine. When the shoot starts, I think I will die doing a retake.”