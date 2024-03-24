After delivering hits after hits, Tovino Thomas has an impressive lineup of projects under his belt for the year. The actor will be next seen with Trisha Krishnan in ‘Identity.’ Recently, the actor shared a fun BTS video from the sets of the film where he is seen lifting and flipping the director to the floor.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Tovino Thomas shared a BTS video from the sets of ‘Identity.’ The actor is seen dressed in a black t-shirt and sweatpants. While director Akhil Paul is seen in a red t-shirt. Thomas takes his position, and he lifts Paul over his shoulders. After lifting him, he flips him onto the wrestling mattress. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Director who came to know about Fight practice updates!! @akhilpaul_ @akhilarakkal @anaskhan_offcl @yannickben @identity_themovie Director is doing fine. When the shoot starts, I think I will die doing a retake.”
Advertisement
Take a look at the video here.
The video has fetched over 21.6K views and 800 likes. Fans are stunned by the actor’s smooth moves. The video has got fans talking about how he might be performing some high-octane action sequences in this upcoming movie. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “It's your identity... simplicity.” A second fan commented, “Awesome moves Tovino.” A third fan wrote, “Hope his shoulder is OK... Landing on hand looks scary.”
‘Identity’ is currently moving according to the schedule. The movie is being helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ where he plays the role of a police officer. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.