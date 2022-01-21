Actor Mohsin Khan is well known for his role as Kartik in the television serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' Another actor named Mohsin Khan, who has been in TV dramas such as 'Savdhaan India' and 'Mere Sai' and has the same name as him, has been in a lot of stress because of the name.

A handful of fans of actor Mohsin Khan from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' have been allegedly threatening the other Mohsin Khan who appears in minor roles on television shows. Some netizens allegedly threatened the actor and demanded that he change his name, according to the actor. Not only that but his social media profiles were also asked to be deactivated. Mohsin Khan contacted the police and filed a report after getting threats.

In conversation with ETimes, the actor spoke freely on the mix-up of the incident and said, "I received a DM on Tuesday by an unidentified user threatening me of consequences if I didn’t delete my account and changed my name within three days. I immediately went to report the matter at a local police station and was eventually directed to register a complaint at the cyber crime cell."

He also added and said that he wants strict action to be taken against the people behind this incident, "I was asked to block the Instagram ID from which I received the message. I am waiting for them to take strict action against these troublemakers". While talking to the publication, he revealed that this has been a recurring issue for him ever since stories about his work appeared on different platforms on the internet. He also requested people to understand that they are two different individuals with the same name, who happen to be in the same field of work.