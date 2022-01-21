Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mohsin Khan Files Complaint After Receiving Threatening Messages To Change His Name

Actor Mohsin Khan who is known for his role in the show crime show 'Savdhaan India' filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell after getting threat messages.

Mohsin Khan Files Complaint After Receiving Threatening Messages To Change His Name
Mohsin Khan -

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 5:30 pm

Actor Mohsin Khan is well known for his role as Kartik in the television serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' Another actor named Mohsin Khan, who has been in TV dramas such as 'Savdhaan India' and 'Mere Sai' and has the same name as him, has been in a lot of stress because of the name.

A handful of fans of actor Mohsin Khan from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' have been allegedly threatening the other Mohsin Khan who appears in minor roles on television shows. Some netizens allegedly threatened the actor and demanded that he change his name, according to the actor. Not only that but his social media profiles were also asked to be deactivated. Mohsin Khan contacted the police and filed a report after getting threats.

In conversation with ETimes, the actor spoke freely on the mix-up of the incident and said, "I received a DM on Tuesday by an unidentified user threatening me of consequences if I didn’t delete my account and changed my name within three days. I immediately went to report the matter at a local police station and was eventually directed to register a complaint at the cyber crime cell."

He also added and said that he wants strict action to be taken against the people behind this incident, "I was asked to block the Instagram ID from which I received the message. I am waiting for them to take strict action against these troublemakers". While talking to the publication, he revealed that this has been a recurring issue for him ever since stories about his work appeared on different platforms on the internet. He also requested people to understand that they are two different individuals with the same name, who happen to be in the same field of work.

He said, "I am going through unnecessary stress because of my name. I hope that people understand that we are two different individuals. I am an actor and passionate about my craft and I only want to focus on my work."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Film Actor Television Show
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada', Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Won't Release In Theatres

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada', Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Won't Release In Theatres

Salman Khan And Iulia Vantur’s Song ‘Main Chala’ Gets A Teaser And Release Date

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

In Honour Of Late Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 3 Of His Productions To Be Released On OTT

Akshay Kumar Locks Holi For 'Bachchan Pandey' Release, Here Are Other Films Releasing On Festivals This Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East