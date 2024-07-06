Several videos uploaded by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media show celebrities like Atlee, Pashmina Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit, among others gracing the event with their presence. Salman Khan was seen dressed in a black tuxedo for the sangeet. However, as the party started, he was also seen performing for the couple. He was seen dancing on the stage to his iconic song – ‘Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai.’ The crowd was seen cheering for him.