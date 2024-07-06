Art & Entertainment

Anant-Radhika Sangeet Ceremony: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Attend The Opulent Celebration

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant kickstarted their wedding festivities with the sangeet ceremony. The event was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The big day for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is drawing close. The couple has kickstarted their wedding festivities with a delightful sangeet ceremony. Viral videos from the sangeet show Justin Bieber enthralling the audience with a power-packed performance. The pop singer sang some of his most iconic songs for the audience and got the party started. However, it wasn’t just Bieber who stole the limelight. The function was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Several videos uploaded by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media show celebrities like Atlee, Pashmina Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit, among others gracing the event with their presence. Salman Khan was seen dressed in a black tuxedo for the sangeet. However, as the party started, he was also seen performing for the couple. He was seen dancing on the stage to his iconic song – ‘Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai.’ The crowd was seen cheering for him.

Check out the video inside.

Apart from Khan, Vicky Kaushal was seen in a black embellished sherwani. The ‘Bad Newz’ actor attended the event solo and fans wondered where Katrina Kaif was.

Shahid Kapoor was also seen at the event with his wife, Mira Rajput. He opted for a black and red sherwani while Rajput opted for a golden and black lehenga. She had pulled her hair up in a ponytail.

Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan his wife Natasha Dalal, and Janhvi Kapoor were also dressed in their finest fits for the bash.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur attended the event together and they opted for a black colour scheme.  

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Starting from July 12, the event will span across three days and it will be attended by some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Asia Cup T20: India Name 15-Member Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Team
  2. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe; Trail By 0-1 In Series - As It Happened
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: New-Look India Fail Miserably With Bat As Hosts Pull Off 13-Run Win
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 1st T20I Live Score: New Zealand Chasing 198-Run Target In Southampton
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Why India Jersey Has Only One Star Instead Of Two - Explained
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Max Kilman Joins West Ham United In £40m Deal
  2. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  3. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  4. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
  5. VEN Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Canada Defeat Venezuela To Seal Semi-Final Ticket - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  4. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  2. Telangana: In Another Setback, BRS MLA From Gadwal Joins Congress
  3. Hathras Stampede: After Key Accused' Arrest, Cops Probe Political Links, 'Funding' From Party
  4. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
  5. J&K: Second Encounter Underway After Soldier Killed In First Clash With Militants In Kulgam
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  2. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
  3. Madonna Pens A Note On Her 'Miraculous Recovery' One Year After She Survived Near-Fatal Septic Shock
  4. Emraan Hashmi Addresses His 20-Year-Old Feud With Mallika Sherawat: Those Are All Bygones
  5. 'Mirzapur 3' On Prime Video Review: Ali Fazal-Shweta Tripathi Lead The Charge In This Slow But Intense Crime Thriller
US News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  3. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  4. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  5. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
World News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  3. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  4. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  5. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France, Spain Advance To Euro Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek In Action At Wimbledon