The big day for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is drawing close. The couple has kickstarted their wedding festivities with a delightful sangeet ceremony. Viral videos from the sangeet show Justin Bieber enthralling the audience with a power-packed performance. The pop singer sang some of his most iconic songs for the audience and got the party started. However, it wasn’t just Bieber who stole the limelight. The function was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood.
Several videos uploaded by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media show celebrities like Atlee, Pashmina Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit, among others gracing the event with their presence. Salman Khan was seen dressed in a black tuxedo for the sangeet. However, as the party started, he was also seen performing for the couple. He was seen dancing on the stage to his iconic song – ‘Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai.’ The crowd was seen cheering for him.
Check out the video inside.
Apart from Khan, Vicky Kaushal was seen in a black embellished sherwani. The ‘Bad Newz’ actor attended the event solo and fans wondered where Katrina Kaif was.
Shahid Kapoor was also seen at the event with his wife, Mira Rajput. He opted for a black and red sherwani while Rajput opted for a golden and black lehenga. She had pulled her hair up in a ponytail.
Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan his wife Natasha Dalal, and Janhvi Kapoor were also dressed in their finest fits for the bash.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur attended the event together and they opted for a black colour scheme.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Starting from July 12, the event will span across three days and it will be attended by some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports.