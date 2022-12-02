Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone To Janhvi Kapoor – Actresses Who Can't Wait To Work With Jr NTR

Man of the masses Jr NTR commands a huge fandom not only among the public but also among the Indian film industry, particularly the women of Bollywood who openly state that they would love to collaborate with him. He has become an even bigger star after the massive pan-India success of ‘RRR’. With his exceptional acting abilities, on-screen ferocity, and heartfelt kindness nature, the actor is widely adored and has a devoted global fan base.

Here are a few names from the top female actors who would love to share screen space with man of the masses Jr NTR:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who shared pivotal scenes with Jr NTR in the magnum opus 'RRR', confessed her willingness to work with Jr NTR again because she thinks that he is supremely talented and fabulous. Additionally, she also adores the fact that even though he is such a big star yet has such a down-to-earth and grounded nature.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone admitted she is "obsessed" with Jr NTR in an interview, and she thinks he has an incredible personality with commendable acting skills.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has often drawn attention to the fact that she never holds back when expressing her desire to collaborate with her favourite Jr NTR whose work she admires and adores greatly.

Jr NTR, often known as the man of the masses, is one of the most adored and highly regarded actors in the Indian film industry.