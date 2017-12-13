You Should Tell Lies To Win Votes, Senior Karnataka BJP Leader Eshwarappa Advises Party Workers

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa advised BJP party workers never to hesitate in lying to the voters in order to win political support in the state that is currently run by the Congress.

In a video that has now gone viral, Eshwarappa is seen asking the party workers to tell people about the accomplishments of the BJP, but in case they do not know, "tell them some lies or something", reported The Indian Express.

Advertisement opens in new window

He further suggests them to "spin" the narrative based on the Prime Minister's 'machismo' to turn it in their party's favour.

“You must say that Pakistan never dared attack India when Vajpayee was Prime Minister, but when Manmohan Singh became the PM Indian soldiers were attacked and killed by Pakistan’s army. You must say that when Modi became the PM he finished 10 soldiers in Pakistan. You must spin it like that. Even if you don’t know these things, you are aware of the machismo of PM Modi, use that to spin a story — we will see what happens later," the report quoted him as saying.

In his unapologetic advice to the workers that violates the ethics of electoral politics, Eshwarappa said the BJP will have to 'shut shop and go away' if party workers listen silently to people praising the work of former PM Manmohan Singh or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Advertisement opens in new window

"When you visit the homes of people, if you sit quietly when they tell you that Manmohan Singh provided great administration when he was PM or when they tell you that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has done a lot for Dalits, then we will have to shut shop and go away."

Eshwarappa had on Tuesday accused the state government of turning Karnataka into Kerala over the mysterious death of 18-year old Paresh Kamalakar Mesta, who, the BJP claimed, was a "Hindu activist" killed by "Jehadi elements".

Eshwarappa had accused the government of turning Karnataka into Kerala, and claimed this was 20th such killing of a Hindu activist in the state.