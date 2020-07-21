July 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  WHO Hails 'Good News' From Early Trials Of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine

WHO Hails 'Good News' From Early Trials Of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine

A WHO official noted that there are 23 COVID-19 candidate vaccines in clinical development, but until Monday only one had produced Phase 1 clinical data.

Associated Press (AP) 21 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
WHO Hails 'Good News' From Early Trials Of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine
Image for representation.
WHO Hails 'Good News' From Early Trials Of Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2020-07-21T10:50:41+0530

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization is hailing “good news” in results shown by two COVID-19 vaccine candidates in early trials, but warns “there's a long way to go.”

“We now need to move into larger-scale real-world trials,” Dr Michael Ryan told reporters at a news conference in Geneva.

“But it is good to see more data and more products moving into this very important phase of vaccine discovery.”

 

ALSO READ: Hopes Soar Over Successful Oxford Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Ryan's comments came as scientists at Oxford University, in a paper published in The Lancet, said their experimental vaccine had been shown to trigger a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Also in the medical journal, Chinese researchers published a study on their experimental vaccine, using a similar technique as the Oxford team, that reported an immune response.

Ryan noted there are 23 COVID-19 candidate vaccines in clinical development, but until Monday only one had produced Phase 1 clinical data. 

Next Story >>

Hopes Soar Over Successful Oxford Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) COVID-19 Vaccine International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos