US: SC Rejects Porn Star Stormy Daniels' Appeal Seeking Revival Of Defamation Case Against Trump

February 22, 2021
Corona
US porn star Stormy Daniels has claimed that she had an affair with former US President Donald Trump in 2006

Associated Press (AP) 22 February 2021
This image released by ABC shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels during an appearance on the daytime talk show "The View," New York.
AP/PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-02-22T22:46:20+05:30
The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former US President Donald Trump.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid USD 130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly USD 300,000 in attorneys' fees.

