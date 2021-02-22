US: SC Rejects Porn Star Stormy Daniels' Appeal Seeking Revival Of Defamation Case Against Trump

Also read Worst 90 Seconds Of My Life: Porn Star Stormy Daniels On Alleged Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal filed by porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought to revive a defamation lawsuit she filed against former US President Donald Trump.

The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid USD 130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay nearly USD 300,000 in attorneys' fees.

