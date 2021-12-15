Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ukraine: 'Don't Violate Territorial Integrity' Germany Warns Russia

Ukraine: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, telling him that the 'territorial integrity of Ukraine must not be violated'.

Ukraine: 'Don't Violate Territorial Integrity' Germany Warns Russia
Russia has carried out massive troop build on its borders with Ukraine. | AP

Trending

Ukraine: 'Don't Violate Territorial Integrity' Germany Warns Russia
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T11:53:50+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 11:53 am

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Russia's Sergei Lavrov to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, as Kyiv accused Berlin of insufficient support and blocking the delivery of weapons.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, telling him that the "territorial integrity of Ukraine must not be violated."

The Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter that the two top diplomats had spoken over the phone about the ongoing crisis on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Russia has fomented fears that it is preparing to invade its neighbor as it carries out a massive troop build-up near the border. However, Moscow has denied any plans to attack, instead accusing Kyiv of aggressive posturing.

The West has threatened Russia with the "strongest-ever sanctions," as US President Joe Biden put it, should it invade Ukraine.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Baerbock sought an "honest and open exchange" with Lavrov the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, and urged Russia to return to the armistice between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed rebels.

Lavrov's office said the foreign minister congratulated Baerbock on her appointment during the call, and emphasized that "Russia and Germany should work together in the interests of security and stability in Europe and in the world."

He pressed again for Russia's demand that NATO issue an assurance that Ukraine will never become a member, something the alliance has refused to do.

Ukraine president accuses Germany of blocking weapons delivery

Baerbock spoke with Lavrov while she was in Stockholm attending a nuclear non-proliferation summit. At the summit, she took Moscow to task for vetoing a UN climate resolution and called on Moscow and Washington to end the current "standstill" on nuclear disarmament.

The phone call came on the same day as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian media that Germany was "blocking the delivery of weapons systems" it was acquiring in cooperation with NATO.

Zelenskyy also accused Germany of insufficient support in his country's conflict with Russia.

Tags

Deutsche Welle Joe Biden Ukraine Germany Russia Russia-Ukraine tensions US-Russia NATO International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19: 'It’s a terrible tragedy' US Surpasses 8,00,000 Deaths, Highest Toll Globally

Covid-19: 'It’s a terrible tragedy' US Surpasses 8,00,000 Deaths, Highest Toll Globally

Covid-19 In US: California Exempts San Francisco From Indoor Mask Rule

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Covid-19: Pfizer Vaccine Not Effective Against Omicron Like Delta, Finds South Africa Analysis

US Criticizes China's 'Aggressive Actions' In Indo-Pacific Region

US Air Force Discharges 27 For Refusal To Get Covid-19 Vaccine

Indonesia: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Island Nation; ‘No Tsunami Threat’

Global Technology Summit 2021:‘India, UK Are Natural Partners,’ Says British PM Boris Johnson

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19: South Korea Registers Deadliest Day Of Pandemic

Covid-19: South Korea Registers Deadliest Day Of Pandemic

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution Linking Climate Change With Int’l Peace, Security

Russia Vetoes UN Resolution Linking Climate Change With Int’l Peace, Security

US To Expand Its Military, Economic Relationships In Asia: Antony Blinken

US To Expand Its Military, Economic Relationships In Asia: Antony Blinken

Israel's PM Naftali Bennett 'Optimistic' After His UAE Trip

Israel's PM Naftali Bennett 'Optimistic' After His UAE Trip

Read More from Outlook

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

No Need To Panic If You Get COVID, New Guidelines Ahead Of India's Tour Of South Africa

No Need To Panic If You Get COVID, New Guidelines Ahead Of India's Tour Of South Africa

Outlook Web Bureau / India's tour of South Africa starts with the first Test match on December 26 at Johannesburg. The Indian team is set to depart for South Africa later this week.

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Seema Guha / India-Bangladesh walk down memory lane as they commemorate the defeat of the Pakistan Army in 1971 and the birth of a new nation.

Advertisement