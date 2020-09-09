Trump Gets Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Citing Israel-UAE Peace Deal

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament has nominated US President Donald Trump for the prestigious 2021 Nobel Peace Prize weeks after cracking a deal between between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” said Tybring-Gjedde, according to a report by Fox News.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote in his letter.”

