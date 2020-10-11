In First Public Address Since Testing COVID-19 Positive, Trump Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public address after being discharged from Walter Reed Military hospital where he was treated for COVID-19. Trump assured his supporters that he was feeling great. Hundreds of Republican supporters sporting light blue t-shirts and the familiar red MAGA (Make America Great Again) caps gathered at the South Lawns of the White House as Trump addressed them from his balcony in a campaign-style event. "I am feeling great. This is the single most important election in the history of our country. Get out and vote, and I love you," Trump told his supporters.

The US President and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital after spending four day there and he returned to the White House on Monday.

"We got a great poll in Florida. We got a great poll in North Carolina. We got a great poll in Nevada. Georgia is looking fantastic. Texas is looking fantastic. We got a great poll in Texas and great polls all over the place," he said in his first public address since he tested COVID-19 positive.

Criticising his rival, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump said that if left-wing politicians gain power, they will launch a nationwide crusade against the US law enforcement. “It is time for all Americans to stand up and reject the campaign of slander against our police from left-wing politicians and liberal pundits,” he said.

Trump also claimed that to protect the Black community in the US, the US police department must be supported and protected. "Everyone here this afternoon is part of a growing nationwide movement called BLEXIT. Black and Latino Americans are rejecting the radical socialist left and they are embracing our pro-jobs, pro-worker, pro-police, and pro-American agenda. You understand that to protect the lives of Black Americans, and all Americans, we must support our police,” he said.

Trump also added that the “left-wing war on cops” impacted the African American community the most. “We must never allow mob rule. No one is hurt more by the left-wing war on cops than African Americans. Last year, in just four Democrat-run cities, over 1,000 African Americans were murdered as a result of violent crimes. And the riots, looting, and arson disproportionately hurt Black and Latino communities,” Trump said.

Referring to his recently launched “Platinum Plan,” Trump said that it envisions three million new jobs for African Americans, increased access to capital by USD 500 billion dollars, and advanced home ownership and wealth building over the next four years. “We will build up peaceful and safer neighbourhoods with the highest standards of policing. We will create a healthcare system that delivers better care at lower cost, addressing chronic health disparities. And we will deliver school choice to every parent in America,” he said.

