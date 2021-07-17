July 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  To Enhance Regional Connectivity, US, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan To Form Quad Group

To Enhance Regional Connectivity, US, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan To Form Quad Group

The countries intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links, and strengthen business-to-business ties, the US State Department said

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:09 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
To Enhance Regional Connectivity, US, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan To Form Quad Group
US President Joe Biden speaks about the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
AP Photo
To Enhance Regional Connectivity, US, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan To Form Quad Group
outlookindia.com
2021-07-17T08:09:06+05:30
Also read

Amid violence escalating in Afghanistan due to the pull out of troops by the United States, a new quadrilateral grouping is on the cards with the US, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan agreeing in principle to establish a new diplomatic platform.

According to the Biden administration, the new grouping will focus on enhancing regional connectivity with a key focus on Afghanistan. “The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing,” the US State Department said on Friday.

Recognising the historic opportunity to open flourishing interregional trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links, and strengthen business-to-business ties, it added.

“The parties agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus,” said the State Department.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Jaishankar Hits Out At China, Pakistan At Tashkent Conference

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Joe Biden Taliban International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos