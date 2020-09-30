'Shameful Acquittal:' Pak condemns Babri verdict, Pak Media Calls Verdict 'Controversial'

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the acquittal of all the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, as the media in this country gave prominent coverage to the verdict by an Indian court.

The case relates to the razing of the 16th century disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered communal riots across India, leaving nearly 2,000 people dead.

Reacting to the verdict, the Pakistan Foreign Office condemned what it called "shameful acquittal" of those responsible for demolishing the historic mosque.

"Pakistan urges the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship..." the foreign office said.

In the past, New Delhi has dismissed such comments by Pakistan, asking Islamabad to stop interfering in internal affairs of India.

The Pakistani media in general termed the verdict as "controversial".

"Indian court acquits all 32 accused in controversial verdict on Babri Masjid case," the Geo News said in its lead headline.

In a banner headline in its online edition, the Dawn News said, "Indian court acquits Hindu nationalist leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case for 'lack of evidence'".

The Express Tribune and Urdu language newspaper 'Jang' gave prominent coverage to the ruling. Several news channels also reported on the verdict.

