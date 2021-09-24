Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Russian Politicians Protest Against Results Of Online Elections, Allege Rigging

Vladimir Putin's United Russia party won the elections in which people could vote online. The critics seek to invalidate the results of online voting and to abolish such a practice in the future to prevent vote-rigging.

Russian Politicians Protest Against Results Of Online Elections, Allege Rigging
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia | PTI

Trending

Russian Politicians Protest Against Results Of Online Elections, Allege Rigging
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T08:43:52+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 8:43 am

Politicians and activists who lost to Kremlin-backed candidates in Russia's parliamentary election last weekend have formed a coalition to contest the results from online voting in Moscow, which they believe was rigged and blame for their defeat.

Opposition candidates were largely excluded from the ballot, and one of the few Kremlin critics allowed to run for seats in the State Duma, opposition politician Marina Litvinovich, announced the decision to challenge the capital's online election returns.

“On Sept. 17-19, millions of citizens of our country had their votes stolen. That's why we, candidates for the 8th convocation of the State Duma that represent different political forces, have created a committee for abolishing the online voting,” Litvinovich wrote on Facebook.

Related Stories

Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Detained At Moscow Airport

Kremlin Party Leading In Russia's Early Election Results

Election results on Monday handed a win to the Kremlin's United Russia party. It received 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties and won 198 out of 225 seats for lawmakers who are chosen directly by voters.

The opposition has denounced the results and pointed to a number of individual Moscow races as evidence of tampering. In those races, Kremlin-backed candidates were losing until the results of online voting, which was an option in Moscow and several other regions, came in Monday — and they suddenly shot ahead.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Litvinovich said the committee of unsuccessful candidates is seeking to invalidate the results of online voting in Moscow and to abolish the use of online voting in future elections, as well as to tackle vote-rigging in general.

The committee plans to organize a nationwide protest against the election's outcome, file lawsuits to contest the results and draft legislation banning the use of online voting.

The coalition includes the candidates of several political parties — from the liberal Yabloko and the Communist Party, the second-biggest political force in the parliament, to New People, which was formed last year and is regarded by many as a Kremlin-sponsored project.

The Communist Party does not recognize the results of the vote in Moscow, its senior member and one of the leaders of the coalition Valery Rashkin separately said Thursday.

They all lost single-constituency races in Moscow, where nearly 2 million votes were cast online in addition to at polling stations. Many of the candidates were endorsed by the Smart Voting strategy designed by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny's team hoped to undermine United Russia's dominance in parliament with Smart Voting, which backed candidates who had the best chance of defeating those supported by the Kremlin. However, authorities undertook a massive effort to suppress the project, including pressuring Apple and Google to remove an app designed by Navalny's allies from their Russian online stores.

In a social media post relayed through his lawyers from prison, Navalny blasted “the almighty Big Tech” for turning into President Vladimir Putin's “helpers” and for “recognizing the right of an authoritarian thief to subjugate the internet, turning it into an instrument of retaining the grip on power.”

The election has been widely seen as an important part of Putin's efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election, in which control of the State Duma, or parliament, will be key.

Smart Voting-endorsed candidates were ahead in at least half of Moscow's 15 single-constituency races until the results of online voting came in on Monday afternoon.

Unlike in several other Russian regions where voters had the option of casting ballots online, Moscow election officials didn't reveal the results of online voting immediately after polls closed on Sunday. The hours-long delay prompted fears the online balloting would be tampered with.

Outrage mounted after the results of online voting upended races in Moscow at the last minute.

In light of the rigging allegations, Alexey Venediktov, head of the Moscow Public Election Monitoring Headquarters and chief editor of the opposition-leaning Ekho Mosvky radio station, ordered a revision of the online voting results from Moscow. Venediktov said Thursday that “no traces of hacking or ballot-stuffing have been detected.”

However, some Kremlin critics said that graphs and charts published by the Public Election Monitoring Headquarters to back its findings actually indicated incidents of ballot-stuffing.

Navalny's top strategist, Leonid Volkov, on Thursday urged candidates and parties, whose “victory was stolen,” to fight on.

“The results of unverifiable, fraudulent online voting in Moscow must be completely invalidated. In St. Petersburg and many other regions, votes must be recounted. We support all peaceful protests that will help achieve this,” Volkov said in a video statement posted on YouTube.

“Candidates and parties, whose victory was stolen, must fight on. No one will do it for them. We will support them, and people who voted for them will support them,” Volkov said.

Separately, more than 500 poll workers and election monitors in Moscow signed an open letter to Venediktov, urging to invalidate the results of online voting in the Russian capital, denouncing it as a “rigging tool.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Vladimir Putin Russia Russian President International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

PM Modi Meets Australian PM Scott Morrison Ahead Of First In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit

PM Modi Meets Australian PM Scott Morrison Ahead Of First In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit

North Korea Rejects South's Calls For End-Of-War Declaration

India And America Are Natural Partners: PM Modi Says To US Vice President Kamala Harris

Oldest Human Footprints Discovered In US, About 23,000 Years Old

US Special Envoy To Haiti Resigns Over Migrant Expulsions

Anguished Over Taiwan's Interest To Join Pacific Trade Group, China Displays Force

Taliban Having Remote Chance To Take Part In UNGA; Diplomats Of Ousted Govt Still In Office

UK Seeks Vaccine Certifications To Meet ‘Minimum Criteria’ For Travel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

More from World

G4 Countries Knock At The UNSC Door For Entry, Reform Awaited Since World War 2

G4 Countries Knock At The UNSC Door For Entry, Reform Awaited Since World War 2

Australian Trade Minister To Visit India Next Week

Australian Trade Minister To Visit India Next Week

Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan May Silence Once Thriving Afghan Music Scene

Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan May Silence Once Thriving Afghan Music Scene

US Newspaper Calls Kamala Harris-Modi Meeting A 'Coming Of Age' Moment For Indians

US Newspaper Calls Kamala Harris-Modi Meeting A 'Coming Of Age' Moment For Indians

Read More from Outlook

Sentry Duty On High Seas: Any Move To Contain China Is Welcome

Sentry Duty On High Seas: Any Move To Contain China Is Welcome

Seema Guha / China, Afghanistan and the Quad are the pressing issues that form the backdrop of PM Modi’s first in-person meeting with Joe Biden

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The family of the Hathras victim, who has been provided tight security cover by the Supreme Court, has demanded protection for their lawyer.

'Fitting Iyer Into KKR XI Has Been Difficult,' Reveals Captain Morgan

'Fitting Iyer Into KKR XI Has Been Difficult,' Reveals Captain Morgan

Outlook Web Bureau / Venkatesh Iyer produced yet another stunning batting display as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in IPL 2021.

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement