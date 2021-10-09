Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Russia Witnesses Persistent Rise In Covid-19 Cases

Russia has recorded 968 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Russia Witnesses Persistent Rise In Covid-19 Cases
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin in Moscow. | AP

Trending

Russia Witnesses Persistent Rise In Covid-19 Cases
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T19:41:35+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 7:41 pm

Russia has reached another record daily death toll from COVID-19, with 968 deaths registered on Saturday.

The national coronavirus task force has reported a persistent rise, with nearly daily records in October. It's about 100 more daily deaths than in late September.

The task force also reported more than 29,000 new daily infections. Authorities says the steep rise in cases and deaths is because of the nation's low vaccination rate.

The deputy prime minister says 47.8 million Russians, or 33% of the population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Moscow Russia COVID 19 Coronavirus Russia Active Covid Cases COVID Fatalities International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Dalai Lama Hails Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov For Winning Nobel Peace Prize

Dalai Lama Hails Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov For Winning Nobel Peace Prize

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US To Contain Islamic State

Iran's First President After 1979 Islamic Revolution Abolhassan Banisadr Dies

China-US Representatives To Convene Meeting To Discuss 'Phase 1' Of Bilateral Trade Deal

US Court Reinstates Ban On Most Abortions Day After Texas Clinics Began To Operate

Brazilians Desperate For Pre-Pandemic Normalcy Despite Death Toll Crossing 600,000

Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls For Peaceful Reunification With Taiwan

IS Claims Afghan Mosque Attack, Challenges Taliban

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from World

US To Hold Talks With Taliban Officials On Evacuees, First Since Afghan Exit

US To Hold Talks With Taliban Officials On Evacuees, First Since Afghan Exit

Pentagon Plan Focuses On Adapting To Climate Change

Pentagon Plan Focuses On Adapting To Climate Change

Covid-19 Rages In Russia As Vaccination Continues At Sluggish Rate

Covid-19 Rages In Russia As Vaccination Continues At Sluggish Rate

Pope Francis Will Not Attend UN Climate Summit: Vatican

Pope Francis Will Not Attend UN Climate Summit: Vatican

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek an end to the electricity crisis in the national capital.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Outlook Web Desk / The farmer leaders said Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ to ‘terrorize’ farmers, while demanding arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish.

Nehwal Dismisses Retirement Plans; Wants To Enjoy Fame, Money

Nehwal Dismisses Retirement Plans; Wants To Enjoy Fame, Money

Koushik Paul / After the heartbreak of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics qualification, Saina Nehwal sets her sights on Paris 2024.

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / This time, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had put himself out as a contender from the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Advertisement