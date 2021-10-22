Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Russia Blast: 7 Dead, 9 Injured In Gunpowder Factory Explosion

The Emergency Situations Ministry said the explosion hit the Elastik factory in the Ryazan region, about 270 km (about 167 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Russia Blast: 7 Dead, 9 Injured In Gunpowder Factory Explosion
Emergency personnel work at the site of an explosion at a gunpowder factory in the Ryazan region of Russia. | AP

Trending

Russia Blast: 7 Dead, 9 Injured In Gunpowder Factory Explosion
outlookindia.com
2021-10-22T15:26:29+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 3:26 pm

An explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory in Russia on Friday killed at least seven people, while nine remain missing, emergency officials said.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said the explosion hit the Elastik factory in the Ryazan region, about 270 km (about 167 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Russian news reports said all those missing are believed dead. One person was hospitalised with serious injuries, according to local officials.

The ministry said 170 emergency workers and 50 vehicles were involved in dealing with the fire.

Officials are looking at violations of safety procedures or a short circuit among possible causes. (AP)

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Moscow Russia Russia blast Explosion Dead Body Factory International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Female Afghan Leader Fawzia Koofi Keeps Striving For Afghanistan From Exile

Female Afghan Leader Fawzia Koofi Keeps Striving For Afghanistan From Exile

Mexico Shootout: Woman From India Among 2 Foreigners Killed In Shootout At Tulum Resort

IMF Chief Economist Geeta Gopinath To Quit Work And Go Back To Harvard

Bangladesh Police Arrests Key Suspect Behind Recent Communal Violence

Famed Chinese Pianist Li Yundi Named In Prostitution Case

US 'Committed' To Defend Taiwan If Attacked By China: Joe Biden

US Lawmakers Put India, China In Same List For Alleged Atrocities Against Muslims In New Bill

Covid-19 Booster Dose: US CDC Gives Nod To 'Mixing And Matching' Of Vaccines

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from World

Turkey Added To FATF Gray List, Pakistan To Remain There

Turkey Added To FATF Gray List, Pakistan To Remain There

US Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask In Grocery Store Convicted For Trespassing

US Woman Who Refused To Wear Mask In Grocery Store Convicted For Trespassing

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Countries Trying To 'Greenwash' Pollution, Says Greenpeace Chief Ahead Of Climate Talks

Syria Executes 24 People On Charges Of Igniting Wildfires

Syria Executes 24 People On Charges Of Igniting Wildfires

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

What Will Happen If Pakistan Lose To India, Brad Hogg Explains

Outlook Web Bureau / Pakistan have won one and lost one in their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up games while India emerged victorious in both their matches ahead of the crucial tie.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement