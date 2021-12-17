Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pakistan Not Stopping Terrorists Functioning From Its Land: US State Department

A recent report by US Department of State has highlighted that terrorists targeting India continue to operate from Pakistani territory. It further highlighted that Pakistan did not take coercive steps to stop UN-designated terrorists like Masood Azhar.

Pakistan Not Stopping Terrorists Functioning From Its Land: US State Department
US Department of State | iStock Photo

Trending

Pakistan Not Stopping Terrorists Functioning From Its Land: US State Department
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T11:13:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 11:13 am

Terrorist groups targeting India continued to operate from Pakistan and Islamabad did not take action against other known terrorists, including JeM founder and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and the 2008 Mumbai attack “project manager” Sajid Mir, who remain free in that country, according to a latest report on terrorism by the US State Department.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in the 2020 Country Reports on Terrorism issued on Thursday, said that regionally, terrorist groups continued to operate from Pakistan.

“Groups targeting Afghanistan — including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated Haqqani network (HQN), as well as groups targeting India, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its affiliated front organisations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) — continued to operate from Pakistani territory,” according to the report.

Pakistan did not take action against other known terrorists such as JeM founder and UN-designated terrorist Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack “project manager” Mir, both of whom are believed to remain free in Pakistan, the report said.

In February and again in November, a Lahore anti-terrorism court convicted Lashkar-e-Tayyiba founder Hafiz Saeed on multiple counts of terrorism financing and sentenced him to five years and six months in prison, the report noted.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

It acknowledged that Pakistan made additional progress in 2020 towards completing its Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan, but did not complete all Action Plan items, and remained on the FATF “gray list"

Tags

PTI Masood Azar Hafiz Muhammad Saeed USA US State Department Counter-Terrorism Cross border Terrorism Lashkar-e-Taiba International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Iraqi Government And Kurdish Fighters Working Together To Prevent Islamic State's Resurgance

Iraqi Government And Kurdish Fighters Working Together To Prevent Islamic State's Resurgance

Ready To Provide Additional Rafale Jets If India Requires: French Defense Minister

US: Pall Lingers Over Holiday Season Again Due To Covid-19 Spike

Spyware Similar To Pegasus Found In Phones Of Egyptian Dissidents

Covid-19 Vaccines: US CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Over J&J Shot

US Imposes Sanctions Against China Over Human Rights Abuse Of Uyghurs

South Korea's Sexist Ad Draws Public Ire For Comparing Women With Cows

Omicron Scare: France To Restrict Travel From Britain To Prevent Covid-19 Surge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Pakistan Sweep COVID-Hit West Indies In Twenty20 Series

Pakistan Sweep COVID-Hit West Indies In Twenty20 Series

Advertisement

More from World

China: #MeToo Victims Face Abuse, Payback For Going Public

China: #MeToo Victims Face Abuse, Payback For Going Public

Omicron: EU Leaders To Deliberate On New Covid-19 Variant Spread, Infection Spike

Omicron: EU Leaders To Deliberate On New Covid-19 Variant Spread, Infection Spike

Explainer | What Is ‘La Nina’ And How It Can Lead To A Colder Winter In India This Year

Explainer | What Is ‘La Nina’ And How It Can Lead To A Colder Winter In India This Year

Omicron Variant: South Africa Develops Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccine

Omicron Variant: South Africa Develops Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccine

Read More from Outlook

Is BJP Engineering A Mechanism To Dilute Autonomy Resolution In Kashmir?

Is BJP Engineering A Mechanism To Dilute Autonomy Resolution In Kashmir?

Naseer Ganai / Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president said that the BJP in J&K is making efforts to set up a state assembly which would nullify the autonomy resolution.

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Haima Deshpande / The fiasco of the OBC reservation in the local bodies in Maharashtra speaks volumes of the lack of coordination between the heavyweights in the cabinet.

Asian Champions Trophy: India Vs Pakistan In Battle Of Titans

Asian Champions Trophy: India Vs Pakistan In Battle Of Titans

Outlook Web Bureau / The Asian giants shared honours in the 2018 edition after rain washed out the final in Muscat, Oman.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Advertisement