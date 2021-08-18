August 18, 2021
In her complaint, Razia Bano has alleged that Tasabbul gave her talaq as her family could not fulfill dowry demands, Hathgam Station House Officer (SHO) A K Gautam said.

A man has been booked for divorcing his wife through the unlawful practise of Triple Talaq over the phone.
An Uttar Pradesh man living in Saudi Arabia has been booked by the state police under the triple talaq law after his wife accused him of divorcing her over the phone from Saudi Arabia.

The accused, Tasabbul, a resident of Mohammadpur Gaunti under the Sultanpur Ghosh police station, had married Razia Bano on May 21, 2005. Bano, a resident of the Chak Auhadpur village, alleged in her complaint that her husband had divorced him on phone through the banned practice of "triple talaq" after she and her family failed to fulfil his dowry demands. 

A case has also been registered against eight members of Tasabbul's family, Hathgam Station House Officer (SHO) A K Gautam said.

Bano had married Tasabbul, a resident of Mohammadpur Gaunti under the Sultanpur Ghosh police station, on May 21, 2005, the SHO said, adding that the woman is a resident of the Chak Auhadpur village.

After her marriage, Tasabbul and his family members also allegedly assaulted her several times, Gautam said.

Tasabbul, who works in Saudi Arabia, on Monday gave her triple talaq over the phone, the SHO said.

No arrests have been made yet and the matter is being probed, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

