Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

It's Almost Certain Afghanistan's Taliban Won't Speak At UN

The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan's former government, which they ousted on August 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly's high-level General Debate.

It's Almost Certain Afghanistan's Taliban Won't Speak At UN
Representational Image | AP

Trending

It's Almost Certain Afghanistan's Taliban Won't Speak At UN
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T07:39:56+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 7:39 am

It's almost certain that Afghanistan's Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders.

The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan's former government, which they ousted on August 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly's high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan's representative as the final speaker.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan's currently recognised UN ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani's now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.

The key reason is that the General Assembly committee which decides on credentials challenges has not met, and is highly unlikely to meet over the weekend.

Assembly spokeswoman Monica Grayley said Wednesday the nine-member committee generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course.”

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The Taliban, who overran most of Afghanistan last month as US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years, argue that they are now in charge and have the right to appoint ambassadors.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Taliban's newly appointed foreign minister, Ameer Khan Muttaqi, said Ghani was “ousted” as of August 15 and that countries across the world “no longer recognise him as president.”

Therefore, Muttaqi said, Isaczai no longer represents Afghanistan and the Taliban was nominating a new UN permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen. He was a spokesman for the Taliban during peace negotiations in Qatar.

“We have all the requirements needed for recognition of a government,” Shaheen told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “So we hope the UN, as a neutral world body, recognise the current government of Afghanistan.”

When the Taliban last ruled from 1996 to 2001, the UN refused to recognize their government and instead gave Afghanistan's seat to the previous, warlord-dominated government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was killed by a suicide bomber in 2011.

It was Rabbani's government that brought Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of 9/11, to Afghanistan from Sudan in 1996.

The Taliban have said they want international recognition and financial help to rebuild the war-battered country. But the makeup of the new Taliban government poses a dilemma for the United Nations. Several of the interim ministers -- including Muttaqi -- are on the UN's so-called blacklist of international terrorists and funders of terrorism.

Credentials committee members could also use Taliban recognition as leverage to press for a more inclusive government that guarantees human rights, especially for girls who were barred from going to school during their previous rule, and women who weren't able to work.

The committee's members are the United States, Russia, China, Bahama, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone and Sweden.

A US State Department official said earlier this week that the committee, “would take some time to deliberate.”

So it appears the Taliban are going to have to wait, and Isaczai will speak about a country where the government he represented fled without its army putting up a fight.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Stephane Dujarric United Nations Taliban Afghanistan United Nations UN General Assembly (UNGA) NATO US Troops International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

You Are A Source Of Inspiration For So Many People All Around The World: PM Modi To US VP Kamala Harris

You Are A Source Of Inspiration For So Many People All Around The World: PM Modi To US VP Kamala Harris

Biden To Host Indo-Pacific Leaders As China Concerns Grow

US House Approves $1 Billion Investment In Israel's Iron Dome

France And US Have Very Strong Interests In Strengthening Relationships With India Even More: US Secretary Of State

PM Modi Meets Australian PM Scott Morrison Ahead Of First In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit

North Korea Rejects South's Calls For End-Of-War Declaration

Russian Politicians Protest Against Results Of Online Elections, Allege Rigging

India And America Are Natural Partners: PM Modi Says To US Vice President Kamala Harris

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from World

Oldest Human Footprints Discovered In US, About 23,000 Years Old

Oldest Human Footprints Discovered In US, About 23,000 Years Old

US Special Envoy To Haiti Resigns Over Migrant Expulsions

US Special Envoy To Haiti Resigns Over Migrant Expulsions

Anguished Over Taiwan's Interest To Join Pacific Trade Group, China Displays Force

Anguished Over Taiwan's Interest To Join Pacific Trade Group, China Displays Force

Taliban Having Remote Chance To Take Part In UNGA; Diplomats Of Ousted Govt Still In Office

Taliban Having Remote Chance To Take Part In UNGA; Diplomats Of Ousted Govt Still In Office

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

IPL 2021: Chennai Beat Bengaluru By 6 Wickets; Reclaim Top Spot

IPL 2021: Chennai Beat Bengaluru By 6 Wickets; Reclaim Top Spot

PTI / Clinincal CSK chased down RCB's 156/6 with 11 balls to spare in Sharjah.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement