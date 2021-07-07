July 07, 2021
Haiti: President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated At Private Residence

Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday

Associated Press (AP) 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:01 pm
Jovenel Moise [Center]
(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moise's wife, First Lady Martine Moise, is hospitalised, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti''s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

