January 19, 2021
Corona
Grim Milestone: California Becomes First State To Cross 3 Million Coronavirus Cases

California only reached 2 million reported cases on Dec. 24. The count is also far ahead of other large states like Texas.

Associated Press (AP) 19 January 2021
A person is taken on a stretcher into treatment after going through testing for the coronavirus in Houston, Texas
AP Photo
2021-01-19T10:20:51+05:30

California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections.

That's according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone wasn't entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents but its speed was stunning.

California only reached 2 million reported cases on Dec. 24. The count is also far ahead of other large states, such as Texas. California also has seen more than 33,600 deaths due to Covid-19.

A caseload surge that began last fall has strained hospitals. Although there's been a slight downward trend, officials warn that could reverse when the full impact from holiday gathering transmissions is felt.



