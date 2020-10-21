Explosion In Gulshan-I-Iqbal Building In Karachi; 3 Dead, 15 Injured

Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi, was rocked by an explosion in which 3 persons died and 15 were wounded. The explosion took place in a multi-storey building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday.
The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet. However, local police said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast". Along with law-enforcement agencies, the rescue team has arrived at the site and cordoned off the area.
A bomb disposal squad is yet to arrive to verify the cause of the blast.
(More details awaited.)
