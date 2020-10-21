October 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Explosion In Gulshan-I-Iqbal Building In Karachi; 3 Dead, 15 Injured

Explosion In Gulshan-I-Iqbal Building In Karachi; 3 Dead, 15 Injured

Police says cylinder explosion but bomb disposal squad yet to verify.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Explosion In Gulshan-I-Iqbal Building In Karachi; 3 Dead, 15 Injured
Blast in Karachi took place on Wednesday.
@PrinceMateenk/Twitter
Explosion In Gulshan-I-Iqbal Building In Karachi; 3 Dead, 15 Injured
outlookindia.com
2020-10-21T12:40:49+05:30

Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi, was rocked by an explosion in which 3 persons died and 15 were wounded. The explosion took place in a multi-storey building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday.

The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet. However, local police said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast". Along with law-enforcement agencies, the rescue team has arrived at the site and &nbsp; cordoned off the area.

A bomb disposal squad is yet to arrive to verify the cause of the blast.

 

(More details awaited.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Justice Dept Sues Tech Giant Google In A Landmark Antitrust Case

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Karachi Pakistan Explosion Blasts Cylinder Explosion Bomb Disposal Squads International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos