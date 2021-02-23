February 23, 2021
Dubai Restaurant Serves Biryani With Gold Toppings For Rs 19,000. Will You Try It?

Dubai's Bombay Borough is serving 'Royal Gold Biryani' with 23 karat edible gold.

From Hyderabad to Lucknow, India has a myriad variety of biryanis to offer. And while debates about including or excluding eggs, potatoes and other ingredients in the dish have taken place since time immemorial, a restaurant in Dubai is all set to change the narrative around the desi dish forever.

Dubai's Bombay Borough is serving “Royal Gold Biryani” with 23 karat edible gold. Yes, you read that right! The traditional desi cuisine has got a golden makeover.

Priced at about Rs 19,000, it is purportedly the most expensive biryani in the world.

The dish consists of “Kashmiri lamb seekh kababs, old Delhi Lamb chops, Rajput chicken kababs, Mughlai koftas, and malai chicken roast served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani”.

According to reports, you can choose from three different kinds of rice- Biryani Rice, Keema Rice, and White and Saffron rice. The rice will be garnished with roasted cashews, fried onions, baby potatoes, boiled eggs and pomegranate.

And if you live in Dubai you can even prebook your plate of gold biryani.

