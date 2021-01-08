Donald Trump has finally come out of his shell and spoke about the recent violence which occurred at the US Capitol building. In a video message released by Trump on social media, he can be seen criticising the Capitol attack. He also vowed to ensure smooth transition of power to new President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump condemned the mayhem which is reportedly caused by his supporters after he urged them to head towards the Capitol. The heinious attacks left 5 innocent people killed and many injured.

What was the video message?

The video message was released by White House on Youtube and later was also posted from Trump's Twitter account. He said, “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders."

Trump denunciated the clash between the police and infiltrators and asked authorities to expel the intruders.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay. We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high, but now tempers must be cooled, and calm restored,”Trump further added.

What happened?

Hundreds of Trump supporters’ breached security and stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes. The angry supporters became violent and to curb the intensifying situation a curfew was announced, while top authorities were evacuated to a safer location.

How many lives were lost?

The four-hour violent clash left over 50 police officers injured while the death toll rose to five today. US Capitol Police Officer Brian D Sicknick was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Other people who lost their lives during the attacks include Air Force veteran and a woman who were both shot dead.



Trump concedes Joe Biden's victory

Donald Trump accepted the results of US Elections and pledged to ensure a "smooth, orderly and seamless" transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump acknowledged the defeat in a tweet, “Now, Congress has certified the results a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20.

